DOH: COVID-19 incidence rate, percent positivity increase for Cumberland County in weekly dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate at 31.3%, an increase from 22.6% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is tenth in the state with a postivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the fifth highest incidence rate in the state at 848.2, a decrease from last week's rate of 932. Adams County has the seventh highest at 826.1, which represents a drop from last week's 1297.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 24-30 at 1.6%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 74.

Saturday data update

Cumberland County reported 257 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Saturday's update from the state Department of Health.

There were 118 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Saturday's report, a decrease of 10 since Friday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 131, the first time the rate has dropped in the county in more than 40 days. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There are 15 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. Fourteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 31 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December.

Saturday's report included 279 test results for Cumberland County, with 53 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (22) and confirmed positive tests (204), the county saw 90.3% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, with three of 39 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 28 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 209 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, with 21 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 109 of 172 available ventilators in use. There are 48 adults in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 64.7% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.4% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.8% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Thursday that only 29.9% of the county's total population has received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 17th week of the school year, the department reported 173 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 15-21, an increase of 17 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,982 cases reported during the week of Dec. 15-21, compared to 9,870 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 123,427.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 31)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 195 total cases (185 adults, 10 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 25 cases since Monday. Of the known-status adult patients (20 are unknown status), 52 are fully vaccinated (29.7%) with six in an ICU and one on a ventilator; 120 are nonvaccinated (68.6%) with 35 adults in an ICU and 24 adults on a ventilator. Seven unvaccinated children are hospitalized with two in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 32 COVID patients. Eleven are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 21 are unvaccinated adults (one is in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated (no one is in the ICU and no one is on a ventilator).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Jan. 1):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 117 new cases; 18,458 total cases (15,150 confirmed, 3,308 probable); 45,490 negatives; 274 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated

117 new cases; 18,458 total cases (15,150 confirmed, 3,308 probable); 45,490 negatives; 274 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 36 new cases; 8,797 total cases (5,914 confirmed, 2,883 probable); 13,336 negatives; 226 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 8,797 total cases (5,914 confirmed, 2,883 probable); 13,336 negatives; 226 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 114 new cases; 23,099 total cases (18,255 confirmed, 4,844 probable); 49,550 negatives; 499 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

114 new cases; 23,099 total cases (18,255 confirmed, 4,844 probable); 49,550 negatives; 499 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 257 new cases; 37,155 total cases (28,502 confirmed, 8,653 probable); 108,754 negatives; 721 deaths; 64.7% of county population vaccinated

257 new cases; 37,155 total cases (28,502 confirmed, 8,653 probable); 108,754 negatives; 721 deaths; 64.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 442 new cases; 44,362 total cases (37,364 confirmed, 6,998 probable); 134,684 negatives; 758 deaths; 58.6% of county population vaccinated

442 new cases; 44,362 total cases (37,364 confirmed, 6,998 probable); 134,684 negatives; 758 deaths; 58.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 163 new cases; 29,845 total cases (24,293 confirmed, 5,552 probable); 65,943 negatives; 550 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated

163 new cases; 29,845 total cases (24,293 confirmed, 5,552 probable); 65,943 negatives; 550 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 3,151 total cases (1,522 confirmed, 1,629 probable); 5,192 negatives; 49 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 3,151 total cases (1,522 confirmed, 1,629 probable); 5,192 negatives; 49 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 44 new cases; 8,519 total cases (6,978 confirmed, 1,541 probable); 22,641 negatives; 203 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 8,519 total cases (6,978 confirmed, 1,541 probable); 22,641 negatives; 203 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 3,826 total cases (3,508 confirmed, 318 probable); 7,019 negatives; 147 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 3,826 total cases (3,508 confirmed, 318 probable); 7,019 negatives; 147 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 227 new cases; 27,560 total cases (23,636 confirmed, 3,924 probable); 65,250 negatives; 400 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated

227 new cases; 27,560 total cases (23,636 confirmed, 3,924 probable); 65,250 negatives; 400 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 47 new cases; 9,288 total cases (8,800 confirmed, 488 probable); 18,419 negatives; 238 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 9,288 total cases (8,800 confirmed, 488 probable); 18,419 negatives; 238 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 25 new cases; 6,871 total cases (5,365 confirmed, 1,506 probable); 14,277 negatives; 154 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 6,871 total cases (5,365 confirmed, 1,506 probable); 14,277 negatives; 154 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 778 new cases; 86,890 total cases (71,062 confirmed; 15,828 probable); 201,486 negatives; 1,196 deaths (+1); 55.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 31):

17013: 4,309 positives, 16,740 negatives - +35 since Dec. 31

17015: 2,637 positives, 8,256 negatives - +21 since Dec. 31

17050: 4,135 positives, 17,658 negatives - +42 since Dec. 31

17055: 4,611 positives, 19,324 negatives - +34 since Dec. 31

17011: 4,151 positives, 16,031 negatives - +32 since Dec. 31

17007: 653 positives, 2,150 negatives - +3 since Dec. 31

17065: 491 positives, 1,453 negatives - +5 since Dec. 31

17324: 546 positives, 1,443 negatives - +4 since Dec. 31

17241: 1,216 positives, 3,568 negatives - +7 since Dec. 31

17257: 3,243 positives, 8,058 negatives - +13 since Dec. 31

17240: 328 positives, 736 negatives - +0 since Dec. 31

17025: 1,954 positives, 6,769 negatives - +13 since Dec. 31

17070: 1,852 positives, 6,268 negatives - +10 since Dec. 31

17043: 634 positives, 2,404 negatives - +5 since Dec. 31

17019: 2,261 positives, 6,354 negatives - +13 since Dec. 31

17266: 45 positives, 147 negatives - +1 since Dec. 31

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 24.5% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 607.4 (416.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 28.1% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 826.1 (1,297 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 21.4% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 416.4 (387.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 27.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 535.4 (343.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 24.9% last 7 days (23.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 663.8 (1,498.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.3% last 7 days (22.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 795.5 (722.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 27.3% last 7 days (20% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.5 (289.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 29.5% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 848.2 (932 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.