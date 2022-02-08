DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations top 100 again for Cumberland County Tuesday, 5 additional deaths reported

There were 102 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health, an increase of 11 from Monday and the first time in six days the total hit triple digits.

The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 114.6, the 14th straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Dec. 15.

There are 16 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators. Four adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 31 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported a drop of three cases Tuesday, one of seven counties in the southeast region to show a drop in case counts. That typically means the DOH had an adjustment for some of its recent incoming data.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 120, the lowest rate since Nov. 29. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic. Open data shows case counts of 82, 60 and 62 in the last three days for the county.

The county finished January with 75 deaths, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 21 deaths so far in February after five additional deaths reported Tuesday.

Franklin County reported 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (a decrease of four from Monday), with five of 36 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 22 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 11 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (an increase of three from Monday), with 29 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 7)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Mnday's update shows 103 total cases (91 adults, 12 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 2 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 12 pediatric patients, with 11 unvaccinated (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 14 COVID patients (a decrease of four since Monday). Nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and five are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and four are not fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 8)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 67% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 39.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 7)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 25.4% for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, down from 32.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 350.5, down from 673.7 the previous week and 787.2 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 31.4% (the third highest in the state and down from 40.1% the week before).

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 812.8, the highest rate in the state and down from 1,257.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 4)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 204 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 378 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,276.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 10,632 cases reported during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, down from an increase of 16,558 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 242,282.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 8):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): -3 new cases; 24,090 total cases (20,289 confirmed, 3,801 probable); 46,369 negatives; 342 deaths (+3); 54.1% of county population vaccinated

-3 new cases; 24,090 total cases (20,289 confirmed, 3,801 probable); 46,369 negatives; 342 deaths (+3); 54.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 10,603 total cases (7,114 confirmed, 3,489 probable); 13,331 negatives; 257 deaths (+1); 38.2% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 10,603 total cases (7,114 confirmed, 3,489 probable); 13,331 negatives; 257 deaths (+1); 38.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): -1 new cases; 28,496 total cases (22,856 confirmed, 5,640 probable); 49,527 negatives; 580 deaths (+5); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

-1 new cases; 28,496 total cases (22,856 confirmed, 5,640 probable); 49,527 negatives; 580 deaths (+5); 51.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): -3 new cases; 49,297 total cases (37,626 confirmed, 11,671 probable); 108,607 negatives; 829 deaths (+5); 67% of county population vaccinated

-3 new cases; 49,297 total cases (37,626 confirmed, 11,671 probable); 108,607 negatives; 829 deaths (+5); 67% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): -60 new cases; 57,711 total cases (48,304 confirmed, 9,407 probable); 133,265 negatives; 886 deaths (+4); 61% of county population vaccinated

-60 new cases; 57,711 total cases (48,304 confirmed, 9,407 probable); 133,265 negatives; 886 deaths (+4); 61% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 110 new cases; 39,340 total cases (32,693 confirmed, 6,647 probable); 66,957 negatives; 636 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated

110 new cases; 39,340 total cases (32,693 confirmed, 6,647 probable); 66,957 negatives; 636 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 22 new cases; 3,960 total cases (2,121 confirmed, 1,839 probable); 5,167 negatives; 60 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 3,960 total cases (2,121 confirmed, 1,839 probable); 5,167 negatives; 60 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -20 new cases; 11,089 total cases (9,211 confirmed, 1,878 probable); 22,665 negatives; 234 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

-20 new cases; 11,089 total cases (9,211 confirmed, 1,878 probable); 22,665 negatives; 234 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 4,618 total cases (4,251 confirmed, 367 probable); 7,053 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 4,618 total cases (4,251 confirmed, 367 probable); 7,053 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 0 new cases; 35,839 total cases (31,122 confirmed, 4,717 probable); 64,945 negatives; 479 deaths (+1); 54.3% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 35,839 total cases (31,122 confirmed, 4,717 probable); 64,945 negatives; 479 deaths (+1); 54.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 11,834 total cases (11,236 confirmed, 598 probable); 17,936 negatives; 261 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 11,834 total cases (11,236 confirmed, 598 probable); 17,936 negatives; 261 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): -5 new cases; 8,596 total cases (6,775 confirmed, 1,821 probable); 14,277 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated

-5 new cases; 8,596 total cases (6,775 confirmed, 1,821 probable); 14,277 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): -54 new cases; 115,764 total cases (96,811 confirmed; 18,953 probable); 201,480 negatives; 1,402 deaths (+1); 57.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 8):

17013: 5,714 positives, 16,590 negatives - +67 since Feb. 3

17015: 3,357 positives, 8,180 negatives - +34 since Feb. 3

17050: 5,502 positives, 17,793 negatives - +48 since Feb. 3

17055: 5,982 positives, 19,177 negatives - +72 since Feb. 3

17011: 5,515 positives, 16,002 negatives - +72 since Feb. 3

17007: 829 positives, 2,171 negatives - +9 since Feb. 3

17065: 662 positives, 1,431 negatives - +19 since Feb. 3

17324: 716 positives, 1,436 negatives - +6 since Feb. 3

17241: 1,569 positives, 3,607 negatives - +14 since Feb. 3

17257: 4,489 positives, 8,317 negatives - +40 since Feb. 3

17240: 431 positives, 766 negatives - +3 since Feb. 3

17025: 2,590 positives, 6,730 negatives - +27 since Feb. 3

17070: 2,423 positives, 6,215 negatives - +31 since Feb. 3

17043: 809 positives, 2,385 negatives - +4 since Feb. 3

17019: 2,776 positives, 6,317 negatives - +18 since Feb. 3

17266: 63 positives, 151 negatives - +1 since Feb. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 18.4% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 329.9 (601.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 429.1 (779.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 350.5 (673.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 300.8 (572.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 25.5% last 7 days (32.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 501.8 (860.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 23.2% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 328.6 (749 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 31.4% last 7 days (40.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 347.9 (657 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 24.4% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 414.9 (849.8 previous 7 days)

