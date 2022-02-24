DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations sit at 48 for Cumberland County Thursday, 1 new death added

Cumberland County added one death Thursday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county has 50 deaths reported in the first 24 days of February and 268 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, a decrease of five from Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 66.4.

There are five adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Thirteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 28 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 24 cases in the Health Department open data Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 43.7. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of four from Wednesday), with seven of 34 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are seven adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (down five from Wednesday), with 30 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 82 of 167 available ventilators in use. There are 11 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Feb. 24)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 68% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.4% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 21)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 14% for the week of Feb. 11-17, down from 17.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 156.3, down from 188.7 the previous week, 352.1 two weeks ago and 673.7 from three weeks ago.

Mifflin County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.0% (the third highest in the state and down from 23.1% the week before). Armstrong county topped the state at 20%.

Mifflin County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 286.1, the second highest rate in the state and down from 489.8 the week before. Forest County tops the state at 372.6.

School-age children (updated Feb. 18)

In its weekly update for the 24th week of the school year, the department reported 71 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, a decrease from the previous week's total of 104 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,450.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 3,183 cases reported during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, down from an increase of 5,259 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 250,717.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 24):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 24,452 total cases (20,602 confirmed, 3,850 probable); 46,638 negatives; 349 deaths (+2); 54.7% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 24,452 total cases (20,602 confirmed, 3,850 probable); 46,638 negatives; 349 deaths (+2); 54.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 17 new cases; 10,853 total cases (7,291 confirmed, 3,562 probable); 13,401 negatives; 266 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 10,853 total cases (7,291 confirmed, 3,562 probable); 13,401 negatives; 266 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 35 new cases; 29,296 total cases (23,534 confirmed, 5,762 probable); 49,791 negatives; 594 deaths (+2); 51.6% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 29,296 total cases (23,534 confirmed, 5,762 probable); 49,791 negatives; 594 deaths (+2); 51.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 30 new cases; 50,295 total cases (38,365 confirmed, 11,930 probable); 109,424 negatives; 858 deaths (+1); 68% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 50,295 total cases (38,365 confirmed, 11,930 probable); 109,424 negatives; 858 deaths (+1); 68% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 40 new cases; 58,564 total cases (48,989 confirmed, 9,575 probable); 134,191 negatives; 921 deaths (+1); 61.9% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 58,564 total cases (48,989 confirmed, 9,575 probable); 134,191 negatives; 921 deaths (+1); 61.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 26 new cases; 39,959 total cases (33,220 confirmed, 6,739 probable); 67,559 negatives; 662 deaths (+2); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 39,959 total cases (33,220 confirmed, 6,739 probable); 67,559 negatives; 662 deaths (+2); 48.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,067 total cases (2,203 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 5,228 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,067 total cases (2,203 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 5,228 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 11,367 total cases (9,465 confirmed, 1,902 probable); 22,940 negatives; 238 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 11,367 total cases (9,465 confirmed, 1,902 probable); 22,940 negatives; 238 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 4,728 total cases (4,352 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,090 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.0% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 4,728 total cases (4,352 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,090 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.0% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 17 new cases; 36,276 total cases (31,503 confirmed, 4,773 probable); 65,450 negatives; 498 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 36,276 total cases (31,503 confirmed, 4,773 probable); 65,450 negatives; 498 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 12,156 total cases (11,547 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,009 negatives; 268 deaths (+1); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 12,156 total cases (11,547 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,009 negatives; 268 deaths (+1); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 8,756 total cases (6,904 confirmed, 1,852 probable); 14,388 negatives; 178 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 8,756 total cases (6,904 confirmed, 1,852 probable); 14,388 negatives; 178 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 85 new cases; 117,449 total cases (98,261 confirmed; 19,188 probable); 202,860 negatives; 1,440 deaths (+6); 58% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 133.0 (234.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.3 (188.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.4 (164.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.0 (260.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.3 (190.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (23.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 127.5 (211.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.0 (224.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

