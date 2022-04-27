DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations sit at 12 for Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Wednesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April, with only one death reported in the last 18 days and no deaths reported in the last 13 days.

There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.5.

There is one adult in intensive care and no one on a ventilator. Twenty-three adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 16 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 16 cases for Cumberland Tuesday. The county now has nine straight days of double digit cases. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 19.4, the highest rate since March 9. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped two to six patients Wednesday, with eight of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 19 patients Wednesday, with 27 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 27)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 69.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 25)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 6.0% for the week of April 15-21, up from 4.8% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.9% two weeks ago and 3.1% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 26.0, up from 22.5 the previous week, 19.3 two weeks ago and 14.6 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.0%. Huntingdon County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 39.9.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 20.5%, up from 13.4% one week ago. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 261.9.

School-age children (updated April 20)

In its weekly update for the 32nd week of the school year, the department reported seven cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of April 6-April 12, a decrease from the previous week's total of eight cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,574.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 720 cases reported during the week of April 6-April 12, up from an increase of 507 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,952.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 27):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 24,888 total cases (20,951 confirmed, 3,937 probable); 47,802 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 24,888 total cases (20,951 confirmed, 3,937 probable); 47,802 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new case; 10,986 total cases (7,403 confirmed, 3,583 probable); 13,700 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated

3 new case; 10,986 total cases (7,403 confirmed, 3,583 probable); 13,700 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 29,755 total cases (23,898 confirmed, 5,857 probable); 50,531 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 29,755 total cases (23,898 confirmed, 5,857 probable); 50,531 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 17 new cases; 51,202 total cases (39,001 confirmed, 12,201 probable); 112,181 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.9% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 51,202 total cases (39,001 confirmed, 12,201 probable); 112,181 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.9% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 59,275 total cases (49,528 confirmed, 9,747 probable); 137,111 negatives; 962 deaths; 63.6% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 59,275 total cases (49,528 confirmed, 9,747 probable); 137,111 negatives; 962 deaths; 63.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 26 new cases; 40,469 total cases (33,656 confirmed, 6,807 probable); 69,689 negatives; 693 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 40,469 total cases (33,656 confirmed, 6,807 probable); 69,689 negatives; 693 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,132 total cases (2,245 confirmed, 1,887 probable); 5,433 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,132 total cases (2,245 confirmed, 1,887 probable); 5,433 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new case; 11,539 total cases (9,609 confirmed, 1,930 probable); 23,848 negatives; 246 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

6 new case; 11,539 total cases (9,609 confirmed, 1,930 probable); 23,848 negatives; 246 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 4,772 total cases (4,395 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,313 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 4,772 total cases (4,395 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,313 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 36,708 total cases (31,833 confirmed, 4,875 probable); 67,290 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 36,708 total cases (31,833 confirmed, 4,875 probable); 67,290 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 12,313 total cases (11,690 confirmed, 623 probable); 18,561 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 12,313 total cases (11,690 confirmed, 623 probable); 18,561 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 8,847 total cases (6,963 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 14,728 negatives; 184 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,847 total cases (6,963 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 14,728 negatives; 184 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 51 new cases; 119,253 total cases (99,760 confirmed; 19,493 probable); 208,503 negatives; 1,497 deaths (+1); 59.2% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.6 (50.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.3 (46.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.0 (22.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (15.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.0 (21.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.2 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.0 (8.6 previous 7 days)

