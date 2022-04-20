DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 11 for Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Wednesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April, with only one death reported in the last 11 days and no deaths reported in the last six days.

There were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.1.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-five adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 19 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 15 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 14.1. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at five patients Wednesday, with seven of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 16 patients Wednesday, with 41 of its 196 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 20)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 69.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 18)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 4.8% for the week of April 8-14, up from 3.9% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.1% two weeks ago and 3.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 22.5, up from 19.3 the previous week, 14.6 two weeks ago and 16.6 from three weeks ago.

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.5% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 46.6.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 13.4% and Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 205.6.

School-age children (updated April 20)

In its weekly update for the 32nd week of the school year, the department reported seven cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of April 6-April 12, a decrease from the previous week's total of eight cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,574.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 720 cases reported during the week of April 6-April 12, up from an increase of 507 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,952.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 20):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 24,821 total cases (20,901 confirmed, 3,920 probable); 47,675 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 10,977 total cases (7,400 confirmed, 3,577 probable); 13,679 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 29,720 total cases (23,876 confirmed, 5,844 probable); 50,474 negatives; 613 deaths; 52.4% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 17 new cases; 51,066 total cases (38,899 confirmed, 12,167 probable); 111,989 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.7% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 14 new cases; 59,178 total cases (49,458 confirmed, 9,720 probable); 136,906 negatives; 961 deaths; 63.3% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 40,367 total cases (33,565 confirmed, 6,802 probable); 69,470 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,127 total cases (2,243 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,424 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new case; 11,518 total cases (9,590 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,766 negatives; 245 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 4,770 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,286 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 36,634 total cases (31,771 confirmed, 4,863 probable); 67,104 negatives; 516 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 12,296 total cases (11,677 confirmed, 619 probable); 18,494 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 8,836 total cases (6,955 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,706 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 76 new cases; 118,941 total cases (99,506 confirmed; 19,435 probable); 207,969 negatives; 1,495 deaths; 59.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 5.8% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 47.2 (33.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.6 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.5 (19.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (12.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.6 (24.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (14.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 4.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (6.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.4 (26.3 previous 7 days)

