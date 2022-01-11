DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cumberland County increase by 32 since Friday

Cumberland County reported 420 cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 405.4, the first time ever the rate has topped 400 during the pandemic.

There were 163 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's report, an increase of 13 since Monday and 32 since Friday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 134.1. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 16.1.

There are 24 adults in intensive care (an increase of three since Monday) and 20 on ventilators. Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 116 currently staffed across the county, and 46 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December. It has 12 deaths so far in January.

Franklin County reported 124 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (an increase of 10 since Monday), with eight of 38 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 20 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 232 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (a decrease of one since Monday), with 22 of 196 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 99 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 49 adults in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 230 total cases (216 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 33 cases since Jan. 3 and 60 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status patients (30 are unknown status), 76 are fully vaccinated (38%) with seven in an ICU and three on a ventilator; 124 are nonvaccinated (62%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on ventilators.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with 12 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 47 COVID patients. Nineteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with three in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated (with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65.6% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.3% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.5% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 32.5% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 29.9% for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, up from 21.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 649.6, up from 430.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and York counties lead the Midstate in both categories and rank in the top 10 in the state.

York County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 38.2% (seventh highest in the state), and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,253.5 (seventh highest in the state), an increase from last week's rate of 860.7.

Lebanon County has the third highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 36.6% (ninth highest in the state), an increase from 31.3% the previous week, and the second highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,209.5 (eighth highest in the state).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6 at 7.4%. Potter County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 248.1.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 18th week of the school year, the department reported 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 22-28, a decrease of 10 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,509.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 12,518 cases reported during the week of Dec. 22-28, compared to 9,982 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 135,964.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 11):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 98 new cases; 20,464 total cases (17,007 confirmed, 3,457 probable); 45,663 negatives; 290 deaths (+1); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

98 new cases; 20,464 total cases (17,007 confirmed, 3,457 probable); 45,663 negatives; 290 deaths (+1); 52.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 37 new cases; 9,219 total cases (6,225 confirmed, 2,994 probable); 13,408 negatives; 233 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated

37 new cases; 9,219 total cases (6,225 confirmed, 2,994 probable); 13,408 negatives; 233 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 91 new cases; 24,250 total cases (19,253 confirmed, 4,997 probable); 49,803 negatives; 520 deaths (+6); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

91 new cases; 24,250 total cases (19,253 confirmed, 4,997 probable); 49,803 negatives; 520 deaths (+6); 50.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 420 new cases; 41,013 total cases (31,388 confirmed, 9,675 probable); 108,833 negatives; 745 deaths (+2); 65.6% of county population vaccinated

420 new cases; 41,013 total cases (31,388 confirmed, 9,675 probable); 108,833 negatives; 745 deaths (+2); 65.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 632 new cases; 49,757 total cases (41,800 confirmed, 7,957 probable); 133,886 negatives; 786 deaths (+2); 59.3% of county population vaccinated

632 new cases; 49,757 total cases (41,800 confirmed, 7,957 probable); 133,886 negatives; 786 deaths (+2); 59.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 462 new cases; total 33,151 cases (27,330 confirmed, 5,821 probable); 66,082 negatives; 577 deaths (+5); 46.7% of county population vaccinated

462 new cases; total 33,151 cases (27,330 confirmed, 5,821 probable); 66,082 negatives; 577 deaths (+5); 46.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 20 new cases; 3,381 total cases (1,689 confirmed, 1,692 probable); 5,207 negatives; 53 deaths (+2); 34.1% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 3,381 total cases (1,689 confirmed, 1,692 probable); 5,207 negatives; 53 deaths (+2); 34.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 38 new cases; 9,059 total cases (7,456 confirmed, 1,603 probable); 22,823 negatives; 207 deaths (+2); 49% of county population vaccinated

38 new cases; 9,059 total cases (7,456 confirmed, 1,603 probable); 22,823 negatives; 207 deaths (+2); 49% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 4,016 total cases (3,691 confirmed, 325 probable); 7,055 negatives; 154 deaths (+2); 38.7% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 4,016 total cases (3,691 confirmed, 325 probable); 7,055 negatives; 154 deaths (+2); 38.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 253 new cases; 31,009 total cases (26,834 confirmed, 4,175 probable); 64,940 negatives; 421 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

253 new cases; 31,009 total cases (26,834 confirmed, 4,175 probable); 64,940 negatives; 421 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 45 new cases; 9,842 total cases (9,334 confirmed, 508 probable); 18,400 negatives; 247 deaths (+1); 47.6% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 9,842 total cases (9,334 confirmed, 508 probable); 18,400 negatives; 247 deaths (+1); 47.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 60 new cases; 7,343 total cases (5,745 confirmed, 1,598 probable); 14,299 negatives; 158 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated

60 new cases; 7,343 total cases (5,745 confirmed, 1,598 probable); 14,299 negatives; 158 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 697 new cases; 97,888 total cases (80,803 confirmed; 17,085 probable); 200,442 negatives; 1,251 deaths (+5); 55.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 11):

17013: 4,721 positives, 16,699 negatives - +156 since Jan. 7

17015: 2,859 positives, 8,245 negatives - +99 since Jan. 7

17050: 4,598 positives, 17,733 negatives - +213 since Jan. 7

17055: 4,994 positives, 19,261 negatives - +170 since Jan. 7

17011: 4,586 positives, 16,078 negatives - +222 since Jan. 7

17007: 706 positives, 2,157 negatives - +25 since Jan. 7

17065: 536 positives, 1,440 negatives - +22 since Jan. 7

17324: 603 positives, 1,440 negatives - +29 since Jan. 7

17241: 1,311 positives, 3,590 negatives - +53 since Jan. 7

17257: 3,630 positives, 8,126 negatives - +229 since Jan. 7

17240: 355 positives, 747 negatives - +15 since Jan. 7

17025: 2,165 positives, 6,756 negatives - +85 since Jan. 7

17070: 2,038 positives, 6,263 negatives - +73 since Jan. 7

17043: 696 positives, 2,421 negatives - +26 since Jan. 7

17019: 2,418 positives, 6,358 negatives - +76 since Jan. 7

17266: 47 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Jan. 7

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 34.1% last 7 days (24.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,073.7 (638.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (28.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,009.6 (843.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 29.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 649.6 (430.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 943.9 (551.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (24.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,006.9 (672.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,209.5 (808.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 512.2 (343.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 38.2% last 7 days (29.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (29.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,253.5 (860.7 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

