DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cumberland County hit lowest number since Sept. 20

Cumberland County added two deaths in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health Tuesday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 37 deaths reported in the first 15 days of February and 255 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, a drop of 10 since Monday and the lowest number since Sept. 20, 2021. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 89.7, the 21st straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Nov. 23.

There are nine adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Thirteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 29 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 50 new cases in the Health Department open data Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 80.9, the lowest rate since Nov. 8. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up four from Monday), with seven of 29 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 78 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down 15 from Monday), with 34 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 73 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 11 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 14)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 65 total cases (59 adults, six pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 21 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are six pediatric patients, with all six of them known to be unvaccinated (one is in an ICU).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 13 COVID patients (a drop of six since Friday). Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and nine are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 15)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 67.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.2% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 14)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.2% for the week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10, down from 25.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 181.2, down from 352.1 the previous week and 673.7 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4% (the fourth highest in the state and down from 31.3% the week before). Bedford and Cameron counties both sit at 24.5%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 468.2, the highest rate in the state and down from 830.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 11)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 104 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 204 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,380.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 5,259 cases reported during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, down from an increase of 10,632 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 247,521.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 15):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 17 new cases; 24,294 total cases (20,471 confirmed, 3,823 probable); 46,463 negatives; 344 deaths; 54.3% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 24,294 total cases (20,471 confirmed, 3,823 probable); 46,463 negatives; 344 deaths; 54.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 15 new cases; 10,725 total cases (7,205 confirmed, 3,520 probable); 13,348 negatives; 262 deaths (+4); 38.3% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 10,725 total cases (7,205 confirmed, 3,520 probable); 13,348 negatives; 262 deaths (+4); 38.3% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 48 new cases; 29,021 total cases (23,293 confirmed, 5,728 probable); 49,644 negatives; 588 deaths (+4); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 29,021 total cases (23,293 confirmed, 5,728 probable); 49,644 negatives; 588 deaths (+4); 51.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 60 new cases; 49,855 total cases (38,081 confirmed, 11,774 probable); 109,028 negatives; 845 deaths (+2); 67.4% of county population vaccinated

60 new cases; 49,855 total cases (38,081 confirmed, 11,774 probable); 109,028 negatives; 845 deaths (+2); 67.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 56 new cases; 58,199 total cases (48,721 confirmed, 9,478 probable); 133,650 negatives; 905 deaths (+5); 61.3% of county population vaccinated

56 new cases; 58,199 total cases (48,721 confirmed, 9,478 probable); 133,650 negatives; 905 deaths (+5); 61.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 35 new cases; 39,655 total cases (32,966 confirmed, 6,689 probable); 67,204 negatives; 652 deaths (+3); 48.2% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 39,655 total cases (32,966 confirmed, 6,689 probable); 67,204 negatives; 652 deaths (+3); 48.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 4,003 total cases (2,153 confirmed, 1,850 probable); 5,196 negatives; 63 deaths (+1); 35.2% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 4,003 total cases (2,153 confirmed, 1,850 probable); 5,196 negatives; 63 deaths (+1); 35.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 11,233 total cases (9,348 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 22,795 negatives; 236 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 11,233 total cases (9,348 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 22,795 negatives; 236 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 4,676 total cases (4,310 confirmed, 366 probable); 7,070 negatives; 171 deaths (+2); 39.7% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 4,676 total cases (4,310 confirmed, 366 probable); 7,070 negatives; 171 deaths (+2); 39.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 44 new cases; 36,089 total cases (31,347 confirmed, 4,742 probable); 65,163 negatives; 486 deaths (+2); 54.6% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 36,089 total cases (31,347 confirmed, 4,742 probable); 65,163 negatives; 486 deaths (+2); 54.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 18 new cases; 12,038 total cases (11,433 confirmed, 605 probable); 17,927 negatives; 263 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 12,038 total cases (11,433 confirmed, 605 probable); 17,927 negatives; 263 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 8,686 total cases (6,850 confirmed, 1,836 probable); 14,313 negatives; 176 deaths (+1); 47.7% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 8,686 total cases (6,850 confirmed, 1,836 probable); 14,313 negatives; 176 deaths (+1); 47.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 105 new cases; 116,703 total cases (97,625 confirmed; 19,078 probable); 202,075 negatives; 1,412 deaths (+6); 57.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 15):

17013: 5,778 positives, 16,623 negatives - +59 since Feb. 10

17015: 3,388 positives, 8,201 negatives - +29 since Feb. 10

17050: 5,569 positives, 17,923 negatives - +61 since Feb. 10

17055: 6,064 positives, 19,217 negatives - +80 since Feb. 10

17011: 5,585 positives, 16,062 negatives - +59 since Feb. 10

17007: 844 positives, 2,187 negatives - +12 since Feb. 10

17065: 670 positives, 1,429 negatives - +8 since Feb. 10

17324: 725 positives, 1,435 negatives - +9 since Feb. 10

17241: 1,596 positives, 3,630 negatives - +26 since Feb. 10

17257: 4,528 positives, 8,366 negatives - +34 since Feb. 10

17240: 433 positives, 772 negatives - +5 since Feb. 10

17025: 2,629 positives, 6,756 negatives - +39 since Feb. 10

17070: 2,450 positives, 6,236 negatives - +20 since Feb. 10

17043: 816 positives, 2,391 negatives - +7 since Feb. 10

17019: 2,802 positives, 6,325 negatives - +25 since Feb. 10

17266: 64 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Feb. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (18.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.3 (337.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (24.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.1 (434.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 181.2 (352.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.1 (303.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.8 % last 7 days (25.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (505.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (23.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 187.6 (331.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.4% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 211.8 (350.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.0 (417.1 previous 7 days)

