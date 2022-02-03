DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 93 for Cumberland County, 4 new deaths reported Thursday

Cumberland County reported double-digit hospitalizations in Thursday's data update from the state Department of Health, its lowest single-day total in more than two months.

There were 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update, a decrease of 19 from Wednesday. That's the county's lowest single-day total since Nov. 21 (93). The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 142.9, the 10th straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 12 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 31 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 171 cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's update. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 186.6, the lowest rate since Dec. 26. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Thursday's update also reported four deaths for the county. The county finished January with 75 deaths, the highest monthly total since January 2021.

Franklin County reported 76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of 13 from Wednesday), with five of 38 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 169 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of one from Wednesday), with 34 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 91 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 2)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 117 total cases (106 adults, 11 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 37 cases since Monday and 65 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 11 pediatric patients, with 10 unvaccinated (four in an ICU and three on a ventilator) and no fully vaccinated patients.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients (a decrease of 19 since Monday). Ten are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and nine are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has four COVID patients. Two are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 3)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 66.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 39.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 31)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 32.6% for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from 36.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 669.8, down from 787.2 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.1% (the highest in the state), a slight increase from 40.0% the previous week.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,257.1, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 28)

In its weekly update for the 22nd week of the school year, the department reported 378 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, a decrease of 128 cases from the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,072.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 16,558 cases reported during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, down from an increase of 26,300 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 231,681.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 3):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 64 new cases; 23,880 total cases (20,105 confirmed, 3,775 probable); 46,331 negatives; 333 deaths (+4); 53.8% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 29 new cases; 10,466 total cases (7,008 confirmed, 3,458 probable); 13,328 negatives; 253 deaths (+2); 38.1% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 98 new cases; 28,085 total cases (22,519 confirmed, 5,566 probable); 49,585 negatives; 572 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 171 new cases; 48,789 total cases (37,220 confirmed, 11,569 probable); 108,481 negatives; 821 deaths (+4); 66.7% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 164 new cases; 57,256 total cases (47,945 confirmed, 9,311 probable); 133,064 negatives; 872 deaths (+2); 60.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 91 new cases; 38,928 total cases (32,355 confirmed, 6,573 probable); 66,844 negatives; 629 deaths (+2); 47.7% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 3,904 total cases (2,082 confirmed, 1,822 probable); 5,161 negatives; 59 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 55 new cases; 10,941 total cases (9,076 confirmed, 1,865 probable); 22,629 negatives; 230 deaths (+1); 49.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 17 new cases; 4,553 total cases (4,195 confirmed, 358 probable); 7,050 negatives; 168 deaths (+1); 39.4% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 70 new cases; 35,587 total cases (30,895 confirmed, 4,692 probable); 64,869 negatives; 475 deaths (+3); 54% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 64 new cases; 11,655 total cases (11,073 confirmed, 582 probable); 17,968 negatives; 261 deaths (+4); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 39 new cases; 8,491 total cases (6,688 confirmed, 1,803 probable); 14,264 negatives; 172 deaths (+2); 47.2% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 342 new cases; 114,771 total cases (95,937 confirmed; 18,834 probable); 201,227 negatives; 1,388 deaths (+13); 57.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 3):

17013: 5,647 positives, 16,589 negatives - +171 since Jan. 27

17015: 3,323 positives, 8,174 negatives - +87 since Jan. 27

17050: 5,454 positives, 17,762 negatives - +252 since Jan. 27

17055: 5,910 positives, 19,161 negatives - +159 since Jan. 27

17011: 5,443 positives, 15,972 negatives - +144 since Jan. 27

17007: 820 positives, 2,168 negatives - +26 since Jan. 27

17065: 643 positives, 1,441 negatives - +22 since Jan. 27

17324: 710 positives, 1,436 negatives - +19 since Jan. 27

17241: 1,555 positives, 3,605 negatives - +49 since Jan. 27

17257: 4,449 positives, 8,299 negatives - +144 since Jan. 27

17240: 428 positives, 765 negatives - +11 since Jan. 27

17025: 2,563 positives, 6,709 negatives - +65 since Jan. 27

17070: 2,392 positives, 6,200 negatives - +66 since Jan. 27

17043: 805 positives, 2,374 negatives - +7 since Jan. 27

17019: 2,758 positives, 6,305 negatives - +64 since Jan. 27

17266: 62 positives, 152 negatives - +3 since Jan. 27

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (31% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 556.5 (826.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (34.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 775.7 (1,248.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 32.6% last 7 days (36.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 669.8 (878.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 30.2% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 572.0 (828.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 32.8% last 7 days (38.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 859.2 (1,364.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.6% last 7 days (38.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 749.7 (1,259.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.1% last 7 days (40.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 659.1 (741.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 32.7% last 7 days (38.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (38.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 847.8 (1,508.0 previous 7 days)

