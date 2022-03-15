DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations at 23 for Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County reported no new deaths Tuesday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 12 deaths so far in March.

There were 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, one fewer than Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 29.3.

There is one adult in intensive care and four on ventilators. Nineteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 12 new cases for Cumberland County Monday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 12.1, the lowest rate since July 24. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations rose from seven to nine patients overall Tuesday, with five of its 28 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations rose from 28 to 29 patients overall Tuesday, with 41 of its 197 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and five on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 15)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 68.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 14)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 4.8% for the week of March 4-March 10, down from 5.8% the previous week and 7.9% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 32.4, down from 54.1 the previous week, 69.5 two weeks ago and 160.2 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 8.2% (the fourth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 9.3%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 60.7, 10th highest in the state. Bradford County tops the state at 122.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 15):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 24,629 total cases (20,761 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 47,034 negatives; 357 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 24,629 total cases (20,761 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 47,034 negatives; 357 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 10,933 total cases (7,364 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,527 negatives; 272 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 10,933 total cases (7,364 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,527 negatives; 272 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 29,538 total cases (23,743 confirmed, 5,795 probable); 50,055 negatives; 602 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 29,538 total cases (23,743 confirmed, 5,795 probable); 50,055 negatives; 602 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 12 new cases; 50,713 total cases (38,644 confirmed, 12,069 probable); 110,428 negatives; 874 deaths; 68.6% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 50,713 total cases (38,644 confirmed, 12,069 probable); 110,428 negatives; 874 deaths; 68.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 14 new cases; 58,907 total cases (49,262 confirmed, 9,645 probable); 135,256 negatives; 947 deaths (+2); 62.4% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 58,907 total cases (49,262 confirmed, 9,645 probable); 135,256 negatives; 947 deaths (+2); 62.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 16 new cases; 40,191 total cases (33,416 confirmed, 6,775 probable); 68,243 negatives; 679 deaths (+2); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 40,191 total cases (33,416 confirmed, 6,775 probable); 68,243 negatives; 679 deaths (+2); 48.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new case; 4,106 total cases (2,227 confirmed, 1,879 probable); 5,308 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new case; 4,106 total cases (2,227 confirmed, 1,879 probable); 5,308 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 11,460 total cases (9,538 confirmed, 1,922 probable); 23,357 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 11,460 total cases (9,538 confirmed, 1,922 probable); 23,357 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,755 total cases (4,378 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,160 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 40.3% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,755 total cases (4,378 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,160 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 40.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 36,401 total cases (31,617 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 66,033 negatives; 507 deaths (+1); 55.4% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 36,401 total cases (31,617 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 66,033 negatives; 507 deaths (+1); 55.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 12,239 total cases (11,626 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,195 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 12,239 total cases (11,626 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,195 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 8,805 total cases (6,936 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 14,524 negatives; 181 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 8,805 total cases (6,936 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 14,524 negatives; 181 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 118,172 total cases (98,872 confirmed; 19,300 probable); 204,757 negatives; 1,468 deaths (+2); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (110.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.9 (48.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (72.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (38.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (25.9 previous 7 days)

