DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations at 171 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

Cumberland County reported 470 cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in Friday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 433.7, the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

There were 171 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's report, an increase of 13 since Thursday. That's the highest single-day total of hospitalizations for the county since Dec. 30, 2020. The highest total was 183 on Dec. 23, 2020. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 141.5. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 17.9.

There are 28 adults in intensive care (an increase of six since Thursday) and 23 on ventilators. Three adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 41 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 22 deaths so far in January.

Franklin County reported 136 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an increase of seven since Thursday), with three of 39 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 25 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 25 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 249 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an increase of five since Thursday), with 17 of 197 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 105 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 50 adults in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 230 total cases (216 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 33 cases since Jan. 3 and 60 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status patients (30 are unknown status), 76 are fully vaccinated (38%) with seven in an ICU and three on a ventilator; 124 are nonvaccinated (62%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on ventilators.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with 12 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 47 COVID patients. Nineteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with three in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated (with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65.8% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.5% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.7% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 33% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 7-13)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 35.2% for the week of Jan. 7-13, up from 29.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 828.4, up from 685.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and Dauphin counties lead the Midstate in both categories and ranks in the top 10 in the state.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.9% (seventh highest in the state), an increase from 37.2% the previous week, and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,538.9 (sixth highest in the state).

Dauphin County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 41.6% (fifth highest in the state).

Lehigh County has the highest positivity rate in the state at 49.3% and highest incidence rate in the state at 2,488.4.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state at 10.4%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 354.7.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 19th week of the school year, the department reported 262 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, an increase of 101 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,768.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 20,456 cases reported during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, compared to 12,518 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 156,417.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 14):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 191 new cases; 21,047 total cases (17,526 confirmed, 3,521 probable); 45,766 negatives; 298 deaths (+4); 52.4% of county population vaccinated

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 191 new cases; 21,047 total cases (17,526 confirmed, 3,521 probable); 45,766 negatives; 298 deaths (+4); 52.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 74 new cases; 9,421 total cases (6,333 confirmed, 3,088 probable); 13,402 negatives; 236 deaths (+2); 37.6% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 166 new cases; 24,798 total cases (19,676 confirmed, 5,122 probable); 49,853 negatives; 532 deaths (+2); 50.2% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 470 new cases; 42,355 total cases (32,353 confirmed, 10,002 probable); 108,729 negatives; 755 deaths (+4); 65.8% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 674 new cases; 51,399 total cases (43,120 confirmed, 8,279 probable); 133,542 negatives; 804 deaths (+6); 59.5% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 289 new cases; 34,095 total cases (28,105 confirmed, 5,990 probable); 66,218 negatives; 588 deaths (+3); 46.8% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 34 new cases; 3,467 total cases (1,732 confirmed, 1,735 probable); 5,202 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.3% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 84 new cases; 9,326 total cases (7,679 confirmed, 1,647 probable); 22,812 negatives; 210 deaths (+1); 49.1% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 4,093 total cases (3,764 confirmed, 329 probable); 7,056 negatives; 155 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 260 new cases; 31,837 total cases (27,526 confirmed, 4,311 probable); 64,811 negatives; 424 deaths (+1); 52.1% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 88 new cases; 10,077 total cases (9,558 confirmed, 519 probable); 18,365 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 61 new cases; 7,513 total cases (5,891 confirmed, 1,622 probable); 14,291 negatives; 160 deaths (+1); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 884 new cases; 100,851 total cases (83,337 confirmed; 17,514 probable); 200,423 negatives; 1,273 deaths (+4); 55.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 14):

17013: 4,859 positives, 16,677 negatives - +294 since Jan. 7

17015: 2,962 positives, 8,226 negatives - +202 since Jan. 7

17050: 4,750 positives, 17,723 negatives - +361 since Jan. 7

17055: 5,151 positives, 19,240 negatives - +327 since Jan. 7

17011: 4,784 positives, 16,059 negatives - +420 since Jan. 7

17007: 729 positives, 2,155 negatives - +48 since Jan. 7

17065: 546 positives, 1,436 negatives - +32 since Jan. 7

17324: 619 positives, 1,435 negatives - +45 since Jan. 7

17241: 1,349 positives, 3,590 negatives - +91 since Jan. 7

17257: 3,738 positives, 8,155 negatives - +437 since Jan. 7

17240: 365 positives, 748 negatives - +25 since Jan. 7

17025: 2,228 positives, 6,763 negatives - +148 since Jan. 7

17070: 2,117 positives, 6,239 negatives - +152 since Jan. 7

17043: 714 positives, 2,413 negatives - +44 since Jan. 7

17019: 2,476 positives, 6,352 negatives - +134 since Jan. 7

17266: 47 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Jan. 7

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7.

Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7.

Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 203 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart's last update on Jan. 13.

Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart's last update on Jan. 11.

Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart's last update on Jan. 11.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart's last update on Jan. 7.

West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

Dickinson College: school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

Messiah University: 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12.

Shippensburg University: school is not currently in session; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (33.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.2 (1,085.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 35.5% last 7 days (34.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,235.8 (1,147.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 35.2% last 7 days (29.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 828.4 (685.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 41.6% last 7 days (36.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,128.3 (968.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 37.6% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,424.9 (1,042.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 40.9% last 7 days (37.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,538.9 (1,312.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 36.8% last 7 days (33.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 635.4 (507.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 39.6% last 7 days (37.9% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (37.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,481.5 (1,386.9 previous 7 days)

