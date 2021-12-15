DOH: COVID-19 hospitalization rate increases for 29th straight day in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in Wednesday's report for Cumberland County.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 142 in Wednesday's report, up eight from Tuesday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 117.1, the 29th straight day the average has increased for the county.

There are 20 adults in intensive care (down one from Tuesday) and 17 on ventilators (up one from Tuesday). Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 117 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 30 deaths reported in the first 14 days of December.

Wednesday's report included 255 test results for Cumberland County, with 70 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (93) and confirmed positive tests (92), the county saw 49.7% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 123 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up four from Tuesday), with four of 34 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 18 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 20 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up one from Tuesday), with 21 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 83 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 48 adults in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 15th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 1-7, the same number of cases that had been reported the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,017.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,214 cases reported during the week of Dec. 1-7, compared to 6,574 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 103,485.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 14.9% for the week of Dec. 3-9, down from 18.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 239.2, down from 256.1 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 25.9% (up from 21.5% the previous week) — the second highest percent positivity in the state for the week behind Potter County (28.5%). Lebanon's incidence rate jumped to 458.4 (up from 345.6 the previous week). Sullivan County featured the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week at 692.4.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 7.1%. Cameron County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 239.2.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 13)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 164 total cases (161 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of nine cases since Friday. Thirty-two are fully vaccinated (19.5%) with six in an ICU and four on ventilators; 110 are nonvaccinated (67%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 38 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients, seven of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 67.5% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 62.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 15):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 85 new cases; 15,727 total cases (12,664 confirmed, 3,063 probable); 45,350 negatives; 256 deaths (+2); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

85 new cases; 15,727 total cases (12,664 confirmed, 3,063 probable); 45,350 negatives; 256 deaths (+2); 49.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 25 new cases; 8,252 total cases (5,602 confirmed, 2,650 probable); 13,093 negatives; 207 deaths (+5); 35.9% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 8,252 total cases (5,602 confirmed, 2,650 probable); 13,093 negatives; 207 deaths (+5); 35.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 57 new cases; 22,104 total cases (17,452 confirmed, 4,652 probable); 48,732 negatives; 469 deaths (+10); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 22,104 total cases (17,452 confirmed, 4,652 probable); 48,732 negatives; 469 deaths (+10); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 162 new cases; 33,809 total cases (26,014 confirmed, 7,795 probable); 107,078 negatives; 684 deaths (+3); 59.5% of county population vaccinated

162 new cases; 33,809 total cases (26,014 confirmed, 7,795 probable); 107,078 negatives; 684 deaths (+3); 59.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 146 new cases; 40,478 total cases (34,270 confirmed, 6,208 probable); 133,465 negatives; 726 deaths (+2); 55.6% of county population vaccinated

146 new cases; 40,478 total cases (34,270 confirmed, 6,208 probable); 133,465 negatives; 726 deaths (+2); 55.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 78 new cases; 25,769 total cases (20,447 confirmed, 5,322 probable); 65,661 negatives; 515 deaths (+4); 44.8% of county population vaccinated

78 new cases; 25,769 total cases (20,447 confirmed, 5,322 probable); 65,661 negatives; 515 deaths (+4); 44.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 2,899 total cases (1,378 confirmed, 1,521 probable); 5,146 negatives; 41 deaths (+1); 33.3% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 2,899 total cases (1,378 confirmed, 1,521 probable); 5,146 negatives; 41 deaths (+1); 33.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 10 new cases; 8,078 total cases (6,596 confirmed, 1,482 probable); 21,934 negatives; 192 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 8,078 total cases (6,596 confirmed, 1,482 probable); 21,934 negatives; 192 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 3,620 total cases (3,308 confirmed, 312 probable); 6,889 negatives; 139 deaths (+2); 37.2% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 3,620 total cases (3,308 confirmed, 312 probable); 6,889 negatives; 139 deaths (+2); 37.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 81 new cases; 24,696 total cases (21,048 confirmed, 3,648 probable); 64,886 negatives; 371 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 24,696 total cases (21,048 confirmed, 3,648 probable); 64,886 negatives; 371 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 50 new cases; 8,730 total cases (8,259 confirmed, 471 probable); 18,148 negatives; 233 deaths (+2); 45.5% of county population vaccinated

50 new cases; 8,730 total cases (8,259 confirmed, 471 probable); 18,148 negatives; 233 deaths (+2); 45.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 16 new cases; 6,423 total cases (4,997 confirmed, 1,426 probable); 14,041 negatives; 140 deaths (+1); 42.7% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 6,423 total cases (4,997 confirmed, 1,426 probable); 14,041 negatives; 140 deaths (+1); 42.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 292 new cases; 76,049 total cases (61,519 confirmed; 14,530 probable); 200,482 negatives; 1,125 deaths (+13); 52.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 15):

17013: 3,977 positives, 16,505 negatives - +104 since Dec. 10

17015: 2,406 positives, 8,112 negatives - +84 since Dec. 10

17050: 3,801 positives, 17,268 negatives - +92 since Dec. 10

17055: 4,248 positives, 19,117 negatives - +120 since Dec. 10

17011: 3,852 positives, 15,843 negatives - +85 since Dec. 10

17007: 588 positives, 2,110 negatives - +19 since Dec. 10

17065: 439 positives, 1,421 negatives - +34 since Dec. 10

17324: 470 positives, 1,440 negatives - +25 since Dec. 10

17241: 1,085 positives, 3,548 negatives - +33 since Dec. 10

17257: 2,659 positives, 7,976 negatives - +57 since Dec. 10

17240: 273 positives, 718 negatives - +8 since Dec. 10

17025: 1,811 positives, 6,618 negatives - +35 since Dec. 10

17070: 1,713 positives, 6,183 negatives - +51 since Dec. 10

17043: 579 positives, 2,375 negatives - +14 since Dec. 10

17019: 2,087 positives, 6,273 negatives - +59 since Dec. 10

17266: 38 positives, 147 negatives - +1 since Dec. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 10)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Messiah University : 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10.

: 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10. Shippensburg University: 23 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 19; 232 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 6.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 321.4 (290.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.1 (255.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.2 (256.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.3 (230.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20.7% last 7 days (22.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.9 (294.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 25.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 458.4 (345.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.5% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 354.4 (412.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.5% last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 405.3 (384.1 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

