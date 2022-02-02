DOH: COVID-19 hospitalization and case rates drop again for Cumberland County

Case counts and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue on a downward trend in Cumberland County, according to Wednesday's data update from the state department of Health.

There were 112 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's data update from the state Department of Health, a decrease of two from Tuesday. That's the county's lowest single-day total since Dec. 6 (107). The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 149.1, the ninth straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 13 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 31 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 151 cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday's update. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 220.4, the lowest rate since Dec. 30. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Tuesday's update also reported four deaths for the county, which finished January with 75 deaths, the highest monthly total since January 2021.

Franklin County reported 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (an increase of six from Tuesday), with three of 38 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 25 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 170 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (a decrease of five from Tuesday), with 35 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 100 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 31)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 154 total cases (140 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 28 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with nine unvaccinated (five in an ICU and three on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patients, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 38 COVID patients. Sixteen are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has three COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 2)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 66.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 39% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 31)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 32.6% for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from 36.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 669.8, down from 787.2 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.1% (the highest in the state), a slight increase from 40.0% the previous week.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,257.1, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 28)

In its weekly update for the 22nd week of the school year, the department reported 378 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, a decrease of 128 cases from the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,072.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 16,558 cases reported during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, down from an increase of 26,300 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 231,681.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 2):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 66 new cases; 23,816 total cases (20,053 confirmed, 3,763 probable); 46,249 negatives; 329 deaths (+3); 53.8% of county population vaccinated

66 new cases; 23,816 total cases (20,053 confirmed, 3,763 probable); 46,249 negatives; 329 deaths (+3); 53.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 10,437 total cases (6,986 confirmed, 3,451 probable); 13,328 negatives; 251 deaths (+2); 38% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 10,437 total cases (6,986 confirmed, 3,451 probable); 13,328 negatives; 251 deaths (+2); 38% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 136 new cases; 27,987 total cases (22,440 confirmed, 5,547 probable); 49,581 negatives; 572 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

136 new cases; 27,987 total cases (22,440 confirmed, 5,547 probable); 49,581 negatives; 572 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 151 new cases; 48,618 total cases (37,089 confirmed, 11,529 probable); 108,464 negatives; 817 deaths (+4); 66.6% of county population vaccinated

151 new cases; 48,618 total cases (37,089 confirmed, 11,529 probable); 108,464 negatives; 817 deaths (+4); 66.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 136 new cases; 57,092 total cases (47,820 confirmed, 9,272 probable); 133,004 negatives; 870 deaths (+3); 60.6% of county population vaccinated

136 new cases; 57,092 total cases (47,820 confirmed, 9,272 probable); 133,004 negatives; 870 deaths (+3); 60.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 107 new cases; 38,837 total cases (32,279 confirmed, 6,558 probable); 66,721 negatives; 627 deaths (+7); 47.6% of county population vaccinated

107 new cases; 38,837 total cases (32,279 confirmed, 6,558 probable); 66,721 negatives; 627 deaths (+7); 47.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 13 new cases; 3,895 total cases (2,077 confirmed, 1,818 probable); 5,163 negatives; 59 deaths; 34.8% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 3,895 total cases (2,077 confirmed, 1,818 probable); 5,163 negatives; 59 deaths; 34.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 72 new cases; 10,886 total cases (9,028 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 22,606 negatives; 229 deaths (+2); 49.8% of county population vaccinated

72 new cases; 10,886 total cases (9,028 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 22,606 negatives; 229 deaths (+2); 49.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 4,536 total cases (4,178 confirmed, 358 probable); 7,051 negatives; 167 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 4,536 total cases (4,178 confirmed, 358 probable); 7,051 negatives; 167 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 60 new cases; 35,517 total cases (30,835 confirmed, 4,682 probable); 64,792 negatives; 472 deaths (+3); 53.9% of county population vaccinated

60 new cases; 35,517 total cases (30,835 confirmed, 4,682 probable); 64,792 negatives; 472 deaths (+3); 53.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 87 new cases; 11,591 total cases (11,010 confirmed, 581 probable); 17,976 negatives; 257 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

87 new cases; 11,591 total cases (11,010 confirmed, 581 probable); 17,976 negatives; 257 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 20 new cases; 8,452 total cases (6,655 confirmed, 1,797 probable); 14,254 negatives; 170 deaths; 47.2% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 8,452 total cases (6,655 confirmed, 1,797 probable); 14,254 negatives; 170 deaths; 47.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 246 new cases; 114,429 total cases (95,647 confirmed; 18,782 probable); 200,998 negatives; 1,375 deaths (+1); 57.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 2):

17013: 5,623 positives, 16,584 negatives - +147 since Jan. 27

17015: 3,311 positives, 8,173 negatives - +75 since Jan. 27

17050: 5,438 positives, 17,750 negatives - +236 since Jan. 27

17055: 5,896 positives, 19,167 negatives - +145 since Jan. 27

17011: 5,425 positives, 15,973 negatives - +126 since Jan. 27

17007: 817 positives, 2,166 negatives - +23 since Jan. 27

17065: 638 positives, 1,442 negatives - +17 since Jan. 27

17324: 708 positives, 1,438 negatives - +17 since Jan. 27

17241: 1,543 positives, 3,604 negatives - +37 since Jan. 27

17257: 4,432 positives, 8,288 negatives - +127 since Jan. 27

17240: 426 positives, 764 negatives - +9 since Jan. 27

17025: 2,558 positives, 6,711 negatives - +60 since Jan. 27

17070: 2,386 positives, 6,203 negatives - +60 since Jan. 27

17043: 803 positives, 2,373 negatives - +5 since Jan. 27

17019: 2,754 positives, 6,302 negatives - +60 since Jan. 27

17266: 62 positives, 152 negatives - +3 since Jan. 27

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (31% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 556.5 (826.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (34.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 775.7 (1,248.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 32.6% last 7 days (36.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 669.8 (878.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 30.2% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 572.0 (828.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 32.8% last 7 days (38.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 859.2 (1,364.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.6% last 7 days (38.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 749.7 (1,259.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.1% last 7 days (40.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 659.1 (741.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 32.7% last 7 days (38.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 847.8 (1,508.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

