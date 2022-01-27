DOH: COVID-19 deaths rise to 59 in January for Cumberland County; case and hospitalizations rates show drops Thursday

For the second day in a row, Cumberland County's 14-day average for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in Thursday's data update from the state Department of Health.

There were 148 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's report, an increase of five from Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 168.4, the second straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 16 adults in intensive care (an increase of one since Wednesday) and 16 on ventilators. Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 108 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 427 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in Thursday's update. The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 59 deaths so far in January, the highest monthly death total since January of 2021 (113 deaths).

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 336, the eighth straight day it has dropped and the lowest rate since Jan. 4. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (down 11 from Wednesday), with eight of 39 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 24 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 15 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 215 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of 17 from Wednesday), with 22 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 100 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 41 adults in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 26)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 196 total cases (180 adults, 16 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 29 cases since Monday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 16 pediatric patients, with 10 unvaccinated (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patient, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 53 COVID patients. Twenty are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and 33 are unvaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Two are unvaccinated (no one is in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 26)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 66.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 73.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 38.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 24)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 36.6% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 861.2, down from 908.6 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 39.9% (second highest in the state), an increase from 36.7% the previous week.

York County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,497.8, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 21)

In its weekly update for the 21st week of the school year, the department reported 506 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, an increase of 89 cases over the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,693.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 26,300 cases reported during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, down from an increase of 32,381 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 215,122.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 27):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 149 new cases; 23,260 total cases (19,564 confirmed, 3,696 probable); 46,107 negatives; 321 deaths (+7); 53.5% of county population vaccinated

149 new cases; 23,260 total cases (19,564 confirmed, 3,696 probable); 46,107 negatives; 321 deaths (+7); 53.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 74 new cases; 10,235 total cases (6,875 confirmed, 3,360 probable); 13,336 negatives; 248 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated

74 new cases; 10,235 total cases (6,875 confirmed, 3,360 probable); 13,336 negatives; 248 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 334 new cases; 27,309 total cases (21,866 confirmed, 5,443 probable); 49,622 negatives; 558 deaths (+3); 50.8% of county population vaccinated

334 new cases; 27,309 total cases (21,866 confirmed, 5,443 probable); 49,622 negatives; 558 deaths (+3); 50.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 427 new cases; 47,455 total cases (36,150 confirmed, 11,305 probable); 108,334 negatives; 795 deaths (+5); 66.1% of county population vaccinated

427 new cases; 47,455 total cases (36,150 confirmed, 11,305 probable); 108,334 negatives; 795 deaths (+5); 66.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 318 new cases; 56,038 total cases (46,910 confirmed, 9,128 probable); 132,915 negatives; 855 deaths (+11); 60.2% of county population vaccinated

318 new cases; 56,038 total cases (46,910 confirmed, 9,128 probable); 132,915 negatives; 855 deaths (+11); 60.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 254 new cases; 37,826 total cases (31,458 confirmed, 6,368 probable); 66,530 negatives; 610 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

254 new cases; 37,826 total cases (31,458 confirmed, 6,368 probable); 66,530 negatives; 610 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 14 new cases; 3,783 total cases (1,987 confirmed, 1,796 probable); 5,163 negatives; 58 deaths (+1); 34.7% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 3,783 total cases (1,987 confirmed, 1,796 probable); 5,163 negatives; 58 deaths (+1); 34.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 128 new cases; 10,540 total cases (8,737 confirmed, 1,803 probable); 22,601 negatives; 224 deaths (+3); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

128 new cases; 10,540 total cases (8,737 confirmed, 1,803 probable); 22,601 negatives; 224 deaths (+3); 49.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 4,388 total cases (4,034 confirmed, 354 probable); 7,025 negatives; 162 deaths (+1); 39.1% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 4,388 total cases (4,034 confirmed, 354 probable); 7,025 negatives; 162 deaths (+1); 39.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 214 new cases; 34,905 total cases (30,315 confirmed, 4,590 probable); 64,687 negatives; 456 deaths (+6); 53.5% of county population vaccinated

214 new cases; 34,905 total cases (30,315 confirmed, 4,590 probable); 64,687 negatives; 456 deaths (+6); 53.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 81 new cases; 11,142 total cases (10,583 confirmed, 559 probable); 18,062 negatives; 254 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 11,142 total cases (10,583 confirmed, 559 probable); 18,062 negatives; 254 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 60 new cases; 8,272 total cases (6,506 confirmed, 1,766 probable); 14,257 negatives; 166 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

60 new cases; 8,272 total cases (6,506 confirmed, 1,766 probable); 14,257 negatives; 166 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 690 new cases; 112,082 total cases (93,647 confirmed; 18,435 probable); 200,514 negatives; 1,350 deaths (+13); 56.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 27):

17013: 5,476 positives, 16,598 negatives - +271 since Jan. 21

17015: 3,236 positives, 8,163 negatives - +122 since Jan. 21

17050: 5,278 positives, 17,734 negatives - +204 since Jan. 21

17055: 5,751 positives, 19,150 negatives - +239 since Jan. 21

17011: 5,299 positives, 15,939 negatives - +196 since Jan. 21

17007: 794 positives, 2,160 negatives - +23 since Jan. 21

17065: 621 positives, 1,436 negatives - +36 since Jan. 21

17324: 691 positives, 1,430 negatives - +28 since Jan. 21

17241: 1,506 positives, 3,606 negatives - +42 since Jan. 21

17257: 4,305 positives, 8,228 negatives - +198 since Jan. 21

17240: 417 positives, 758 negatives - +25 since Jan. 21

17025: 2,498 positives, 6,703 negatives - +108 since Jan. 21

17070: 2,326 positives, 6,197 negatives - +91 since Jan. 21

17043: 798 positives, 2,372 negatives - +33 since Jan. 21

17019: 2,694 positives, 6,307 negatives - +85 since Jan. 21

17266: 59 positives, 153 negatives - +6 since Jan. 21

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 31.0% last 7 days (35.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 890 (1,268.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 34.6% last 7 days (35.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,231.9 (1,329.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 861.2 (908.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (40.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 815.0 (1,207.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 38.5% last 7 days (37.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,358.5 (1,484.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 38.7% last 7 days (40.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.7 (1,602.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 39.9% last 7 days (36.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 728.3 (659.1 previous 7 days)

