DOH: COVID-19 case rate increase in Cumberland County 'not significantly concerning at this time'

Though Cumberland County and the southcentral region are seeing an upward trend of new cases of COVID-19, the state Department of Health said the increase is “not significantly concerning at this time,” according to spokesman Nate Wardle.
The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday morning’s report. It's the fourth straight day of double-digit new positives and the sixth time in the last seven days. The county's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.86, the highest rate since the pandemic started.
The state’s early warning dashboard shows Cumberland County had 87 confirmed cases during the week of July 17-23, an increase of 33 over the 54 cases reported during the week of July 10-16. Of the new cases in Cumberland County, only one came in a long-term care facility, Wardle said.
The department also noted that the county has an incident rate of 34.6 percent and a positivity rate of 3.8 percent.
“The incidence rate for July 10-16 was 21.5 and the percent positivity 3.0 percent, so both data points show the increase occurring,” Wardle said.
The increases are not enough to put the county on the state’s weekly watchlist though Wardle said the department would continue to monitor the data over the next several days. Counties with a positivity rate of more than 5 percent are added to the list.
“With the increase, we cannot say enough how important it is for people to take steps to protect themselves, and others. Your mask protects me and my mask protects you. It is essential that people wear masks, continue to social distance, wash their hands frequently, and if they are sick, stay home,” Wardle said.
