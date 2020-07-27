DOH: COVID-19 case rate increase in Cumberland County 'not significantly concerning at this time'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though Cumberland County and the southcentral region are seeing an upward trend of new cases of COVID-19, the state Department of Health said the increase is “not significantly concerning at this time,” according to spokesman Nate Wardle.

The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday morning’s report. It's the fourth straight day of double-digit new positives and the sixth time in the last seven days. The county's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.86, the highest rate since the pandemic started.

The state’s early warning dashboard shows Cumberland County had 87 confirmed cases during the week of July 17-23, an increase of 33 over the 54 cases reported during the week of July 10-16. Of the new cases in Cumberland County, only one came in a long-term care facility, Wardle said.

The department also noted that the county has an incident rate of 34.6 percent and a positivity rate of 3.8 percent.

“The incidence rate for July 10-16 was 21.5 and the percent positivity 3.0 percent, so both data points show the increase occurring,” Wardle said.