DOH: COVID-19 case, hospitalization rates drop again Tuesday, but Cumberland County adds nine additional deaths

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the data trends follow a similar pattern — case counts, followed by hospitalizations, followed by deaths.

When case counts rise, the other two data points follow later about 1-2 weeks apart. When case counts drop, the other two data points follow the same drop.

Cumberland County sits in a current trend where its case counts and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on a downward trend, but the death counts have yet to follow that trend.

There were 114 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's data update from the state Department of Health, a decrease of 11 from Monday. That's the county's lowest single-day total since Dec. 7 (113). The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 153.8, the eighth straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 15 adults in intensive care and 16 on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 110 currently staffed across the county, and 35 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

And according to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 252.7, the lowest rate since Dec. 31. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

But Tuesday's update also featured nine additional deaths for the county, which finished January with 75 total deaths, the highest monthly total since January of 2021.

Franklin County reported 83 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (an increase of two from Monday), with six of 39 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 24 of 39 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (a decrease of five from Monday), with 37 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 103 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 30 adults in intensive care and 27 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 31)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 154 total cases (140 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 28 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with nine unvaccinated (five in an ICU and three on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patients, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 38 COVID patients. Sixteen are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has three COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 1)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 66.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 38.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 31)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 32.6% for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from 36.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 669.8, down from 787.2 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.1% (the highest in the state), a slight increase from 40.0% the previous week.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,257.1, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 28)

In its weekly update for the 22nd week of the school year, the department reported 378 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, a decrease of 128 cases from the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,072.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 16,558 cases reported during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, down from an increase of 26,300 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 231,681.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 1):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 72 new cases; 23,750 total cases (20,001 confirmed, 3,749 probable); 46,261 negatives; 326 deaths (+3); 53.8% of county population vaccinated

72 new cases; 23,750 total cases (20,001 confirmed, 3,749 probable); 46,261 negatives; 326 deaths (+3); 53.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 41 new cases; 10,434 total cases (6,974 confirmed, 3,460 probable); 13,326 negatives; 249 deaths; 38% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 10,434 total cases (6,974 confirmed, 3,460 probable); 13,326 negatives; 249 deaths; 38% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 53 new cases; 27,851 total cases (22,318 confirmed, 5,533 probable); 49,595 negatives; 572 deaths (+9); 51% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 27,851 total cases (22,318 confirmed, 5,533 probable); 49,595 negatives; 572 deaths (+9); 51% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 128 new cases; 48,467 total cases (36,957 confirmed, 11,510 probable); 108,446 negatives; 813 deaths (+9); 66.6% of county population vaccinated

128 new cases; 48,467 total cases (36,957 confirmed, 11,510 probable); 108,446 negatives; 813 deaths (+9); 66.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 214 new cases; 56,958 total cases (47,696 confirmed, 9,262 probable); 132,984 negatives; 867 deaths (+4); 60.6% of county population vaccinated

214 new cases; 56,958 total cases (47,696 confirmed, 9,262 probable); 132,984 negatives; 867 deaths (+4); 60.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 256 new cases; 38,730 total cases (32,186 confirmed, 6,544 probable); 66,725 negatives; 620 deaths (+3); 47.6% of county population vaccinated

256 new cases; 38,730 total cases (32,186 confirmed, 6,544 probable); 66,725 negatives; 620 deaths (+3); 47.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 14 new cases; 3,882 total cases (2,068 confirmed, 1,814 probable); 5,161 negatives; 59 deaths (+1); 34.8% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 3,882 total cases (2,068 confirmed, 1,814 probable); 5,161 negatives; 59 deaths (+1); 34.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 36 new cases; 10,814 total cases (8,964 confirmed, 1,850 probable); 22,628 negatives; 227 deaths (+3); 49.8% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 10,814 total cases (8,964 confirmed, 1,850 probable); 22,628 negatives; 227 deaths (+3); 49.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 4,516 total cases (4,158 confirmed, 358 probable); 7,055 negatives; 167 deaths (+2); 39.4% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 4,516 total cases (4,158 confirmed, 358 probable); 7,055 negatives; 167 deaths (+2); 39.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 83 new cases; 35,457 total cases (30,785 confirmed, 4,672 probable); 64,781 negatives; 469 deaths (+5); 53.9% of county population vaccinated

83 new cases; 35,457 total cases (30,785 confirmed, 4,672 probable); 64,781 negatives; 469 deaths (+5); 53.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 44 new cases; 11,504 total cases (10,932 confirmed, 572 probable); 17,999 negatives; 256 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 11,504 total cases (10,932 confirmed, 572 probable); 17,999 negatives; 256 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 27 new cases; 8,432 total cases (6,634 confirmed, 1,798 probable); 14,249 negatives; 170 deaths (+3); 47.1% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 8,432 total cases (6,634 confirmed, 1,798 probable); 14,249 negatives; 170 deaths (+3); 47.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 279 new cases; 114,183 total cases (95,447 confirmed; 18,736 probable); 201,019 negatives; 1,374 deaths (+8); 57% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 1):

17013: 5,603 positives, 16,588 negatives - +127 since Jan. 27

17015: 3,300 positives, 8,172 negatives - +64 since Jan. 27

17050: 5,415 positives, 17,740 negatives - +213 since Jan. 27

17055: 5,870 positives, 19,165 negatives - +119 since Jan. 27

17011: 5,403 positives, 15,961 negatives - +104 since Jan. 27

17007: 812 positives, 2,166 negatives - +18 since Jan. 27

17065: 635 positives, 1,442 negatives - +14 since Jan. 27

17324: 705 positives, 1,438 negatives - +14 since Jan. 27

17241: 1,540 positives, 3,601 negatives - +34 since Jan. 27

17257: 4,417 positives, 8,295 negatives - +112 since Jan. 27

17240: 426 positives, 764 negatives - +9 since Jan. 27

17025: 2,551 positives, 6,710 negatives - +53 since Jan. 27

17070: 2,377 positives, 6,201 negatives - +51 since Jan. 27

17043: 803 positives, 2,372 negatives - +5 since Jan. 27

17019: 2,744 positives, 6,309 negatives - +50 since Jan. 27

17266: 62 positives, 152 negatives - +3 since Jan. 27

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (31% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 556.5 (826.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (34.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 775.7 (1,248.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 32.6% last 7 days (36.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 669.8 (878.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 30.2% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 572.0 (828.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 32.8% last 7 days (38.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 859.2 (1,364.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.6% last 7 days (38.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 749.7 (1,259.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.1% last 7 days (40.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 659.1 (741.3 previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 847.8 (1,508.0 previous 7 days)

