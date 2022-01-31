DOH: COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to decline for Cumberland County

COVID-19 case data, while still high, continues to show declines for Cumberland County along with rates of hospitalization.

In the state Department of Health's update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Monday, Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 32.6% for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from 36.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 669.8, down from 787.2 the previous week.

There were 125 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's data update from the DOH, a decrease of three from Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 157.4, the seventh straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 16 adults in intensive care and 16 on ventilators. Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 109 currently staffed across the county, and 35 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 141 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in Monday's update. The county finishes January with 72 deaths, the highest monthly death total since January of 2021 (113 deaths).

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 284.6, the lowest rate since Jan. 1. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with seven of 40 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 24 of 39 available ventilators in use. There are 11 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 180 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (a decrease of nine from Sunday), with 38 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 103 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 32 adults in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 28)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 182 total cases (167 adults, 15 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 43 cases since Monday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 15 pediatric patients, with 10 unvaccinated (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patients, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 42 COVID patients. Sixteen are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and 26 are unvaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. Both are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 31)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 66.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 38.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 31)

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.1% (the highest in the state), a slight increase from 40.0% the previous week.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,257.1, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 28)

In its weekly update for the 22nd week of the school year, the department reported 378 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, a decrease of 128 cases from the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,072.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 16,558 cases reported during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, down from an increase of 26,300 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 231,681.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 31):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 73 new cases; 23,678 total cases (19,956 confirmed, 3,722 probable); 46,257 negatives; 323 deaths; 53.7% of county population vaccinated

73 new cases; 23,678 total cases (19,956 confirmed, 3,722 probable); 46,257 negatives; 323 deaths; 53.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 10,393 total cases (6,964 confirmed, 3,429 probable); 13,334 negatives; 249 deaths; 38% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 10,393 total cases (6,964 confirmed, 3,429 probable); 13,334 negatives; 249 deaths; 38% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 45 new cases; 27,798 total cases (22,294 confirmed, 5,504 probable); 49,613 negatives; 563 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 27,798 total cases (22,294 confirmed, 5,504 probable); 49,613 negatives; 563 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 141 new cases; 48,339 total cases (36,889 confirmed, 11,450 probable); 108,446 negatives; 804 deaths; 66.5% of county population vaccinated

141 new cases; 48,339 total cases (36,889 confirmed, 11,450 probable); 108,446 negatives; 804 deaths; 66.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 99 new cases; 56,744 total cases (47,519 confirmed, 9,225 probable); 132,989 negatives; 863 deaths; 60.5% of county population vaccinated

99 new cases; 56,744 total cases (47,519 confirmed, 9,225 probable); 132,989 negatives; 863 deaths; 60.5% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 74 new cases; 38,474 total cases (31,968 confirmed, 6,506 probable); 66,738 negatives; 617 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated

74 new cases; 38,474 total cases (31,968 confirmed, 6,506 probable); 66,738 negatives; 617 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 3,868 total cases (2,057 confirmed, 1,811 probable); 5,151 negatives; 58 deaths; 34.8% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 3,868 total cases (2,057 confirmed, 1,811 probable); 5,151 negatives; 58 deaths; 34.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 37 new cases; 10,778 total cases (8,942 confirmed, 1,836 probable); 22,632 negatives; 224 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

37 new cases; 10,778 total cases (8,942 confirmed, 1,836 probable); 22,632 negatives; 224 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 4,503 total cases (4,146 confirmed, 357 probable); 7,051 negatives; 165 deaths; 39.3% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 4,503 total cases (4,146 confirmed, 357 probable); 7,051 negatives; 165 deaths; 39.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 57 new cases; 35,374 total cases (30,723 confirmed, 4,651 probable); 64,777 negatives; 464 deaths (+3); 53.9% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 35,374 total cases (30,723 confirmed, 4,651 probable); 64,777 negatives; 464 deaths (+3); 53.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new cases; 11,460 total cases (10,895 confirmed, 565 probable); 18,014 negatives; 255 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 11,460 total cases (10,895 confirmed, 565 probable); 18,014 negatives; 255 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 19 new cases; 8,405 total cases (6,618 confirmed, 1,787 probable); 14,255 negatives; 167 deaths; 47.1% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 8,405 total cases (6,618 confirmed, 1,787 probable); 14,255 negatives; 167 deaths; 47.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 284 new cases; 113,904 total cases (95,250 confirmed; 18,654 probable); 201,029 negatives; 1,366 deaths; 57% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 31):

17013: 5,593 positives, 16,581 negatives - +117 since Jan. 27

17015: 3,298 positives, 8,174 negatives - +62 since Jan. 27

17050: 5,399 positives, 17,741 negatives - +197 since Jan. 27

17055: 5,860 positives, 19,164 negatives - +109 since Jan. 27

17011: 5,392 positives, 15,961 negatives - +93 since Jan. 27

17007: 812 positives, 2,166 negatives - +18 since Jan. 27

17065: 633 positives, 1,442 negatives - +12 since Jan. 27

17324: 705 positives, 1,438 negatives - +14 since Jan. 27

17241: 1,533 positives, 3,608 negatives - +27 since Jan. 27

17257: 4,408 positives, 8,289 negatives - +103 since Jan. 27

17240: 426 positives, 764 negatives - +9 since Jan. 27

17025: 2,547 positives, 6,713 negatives - +49 since Jan. 27

17070: 2,374 positives, 6,199 negatives - +48 since Jan. 27

17043: 804 positives, 2,369 negatives - +6 since Jan. 27

17019: 2,736 positives, 6,313 negatives - +42 since Jan. 27

17266: 62 positives, 153 negatives - +3 since Jan. 27

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (31% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 556.5 (826.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (34.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 775.7 (1,248.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 32.6% last 7 days (36.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 669.8 (878.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 30.2% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 572.0 (828.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 32.8% last 7 days (38.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 859.2 (1,364.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.6% last 7 days (38.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 749.7 (1,259.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.1% last 7 days (40.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 659.1 (741.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 32.7% last 7 days (38.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 847.8 (1,508.0 previous 7 days)

