"Soon." "Near future." "We're working on that."

These are common answers from Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine when it comes to plans and guidelines that will be needed before or during reopenings from coronavirus restrictions of some regions of the state scheduled to start next Friday.

Even which regions or counties will reopen on May 8 is not yet set in stone, with potentially other areas joining the northwest and northcentral regions as the state opts for more subjective borders in determining reopening factors.

One of the major plans the state must have in place is one of the few that has a timetable. Levine on Wednesday confirmed that the state Department of Health has finalized its contact tracing plan, which will be released by the end of the week. That plan will detail how the state expects to investigate new cases of COVID-19 in regions that have reopened in order to prevent an outbreak from occurring.

Though there are no details yet on that plan, Levine has previously said and reiterated Wednesday that contact tracing will not just involve department staff, but also municipal and county health bureau partners, as well as collaboration with hospitals and health systems.

She also said contact tracing is voluntary, but she believes patients will be cooperative in working with disease investigators.

While a contact tracing plan is on the horizon, there are other guidelines on which staff are still working, Levine said Wednesday.

Most of those guidelines involve what businesses will be affected, and how they will be affected, when a region moves from a "red" shutdown phase to a less restrictive "yellow phase" in Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

While some answers are more clear — indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks and restaurants will not reopen — there are still questions about what type of retail will be allowed to reopen. Levine has commented on some in the past days, noting that pet groomers will be among those allowed to reopen. She said Wednesday that a list of businesses allowed in the yellow phase is still being developed.

For business allowed to reopen, some guidelines on how they should operate are still in the works. Though child care facilities are one of the few that can open even if they are taking care of a large number of children, Levine said they are still working on guidelines that will be released "soon" on how they should safely operate. Child care was deemed essential for the yellow phase because of the number of parents who are expected to go back to work with the reopening.

Levine said they are also working on updated guidelines for dentists that will be released in the "near future," and said the only plan currently is to have businesses deal with employees on an individual basis when it comes to employee concerns about returning to work, especially if that employee is older or has a co-morbidity that could put them at-risk with COVID-19.

Another issue broached during Wednesday's news conference was how the department will handle the homeless as regions reopen. Levine said "it's a significant public health concern," but they're still working on a plan to address it.

With yellow phase plans still in the works, there are also no concrete plans on what it means when regions move to the "green phase," or basically back to normal operations. Levine said they are still working on what those factors will be to determine who will reopen fully, and that guidelines are still in the works for summer operations, such as summer camps, though private campgrounds will be allowed to reopen this Friday.

Cases

As the Department of Health continues to work on plans and guidelines, it's also still working on rectifying its public COVID-19 data.

On Wednesday, the department released daily numbers that included an increase of 479 deaths. Levine said the spike isn't from a single day's report of deaths. She said the latest figure was the department reconciling all of the data it's received, with some of the most recently reported deaths coming from days or weeks ago.

Earlier media reports indicated uneven reporting in Philadelphia and Northampton counties, which appeared to be rectified with Wednesday's report, adding nearly 150 deaths in Philadelphia and 30 deaths in Northampton.

Cumberland County saw its death count increase from 10 to 15 in Wednesday's report, but the department also reported an increase of five deaths in one of the three long-term care facilities in the county.

Like its reported deaths, Cumberland County's new cases also likely come from nursing homes. In Wednesday's report, the county saw an increase of 28 cases to bring the county's number to 324 confirmed and probable cases. In an update Wednesday, the long-term care facility information increased by 25 cases (23 new resident positives and two additional staff positives), and ZIP code-level data also showed similar growth in cases in the 17257 ZIP code in Shippensburg (where Shippensburg Health Care Center is located) and in the 17011 ZIP code in the Camp Hill area (where the Gardens at West Shore is located).

Though more than half of the county's overall numbers, and what seems to be a majority of the new case numbers, is in nursing homes, Levine said Tuesday nursing home numbers are still considered with general population numbers when it comes to reopening a region or county. She said that data is being factored in because staff who work at those facilities live in the communities, as well, which affects the general population.

Cumberland County isn't the only county in the state where outbreaks in nursing homes are causing concern, and Levine said the department is looking at other ways it can help staff, which could include analysis of other states and how they've approached handling outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The state Department of Health, however, has already been sued over its handling of such facilities.

Robert Peirce & Associates said it has filed a class action lawsuit on Tuesday with three other law firms — Shrager & Sachs, Kanter Bernstein & Kardon, and Massa, Butler, Giglione — in federal court that requires the department to conduct legal, mandated inspections of nursing facilities.

The lawsuit alleges that the failure to conduct inspections has put residents at risk for contracting COVID-19 and resulted in biomedical experimentation under the guise of clinical trials. The lawsuit was filed by the daughter of a resident at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, which is one of the hardest hit nursing homes in the state.

Levine had previously announced that all in-person inspection of nursing homes would be put on hold during the pandemic and they would conduct virtual investigations instead. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also recommends health surveyors not conduct inspections in-person if they can help it.

