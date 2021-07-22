DOH: Back-to-back days with 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.
That marks the first time the county has had back-to-back days of 15 or more new cases since June 4 (22) and June 5 (16). It's also the sixth time in the last nine days the county has recorded eight or more cases in a single day.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 10 in Thursday's report, a decrease of one from Wednesday's report, with two in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator.
In the southcentral region, York County reported 18 new COVID cases, Adams County 10 new cases, and Dauphin 13 new COVID cases in Thursday's data release.
The DOH confirmed Thursday there were 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,418.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 52.6% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 60.7% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and will account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant will account for an estimated 45.3% of COVID-19 cases in that region by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 22):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 10 new cases; 9,764 total cases (8,069 confirmed, 1,695 probable); 38,424 negatives; 190 deaths (+1); 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 4,743 total cases (3,304 confirmed, 1,439 probable); 10,610 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,539 total cases (10,633 confirmed, 2,906 probable); 41,232 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 20,736 total cases (16,664 confirmed, 4,072 probable); 85,682 negatives; 528 deaths (+1); 52.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 26,253 total cases (22,844 confirmed, 3,409 probable); 111,626 negatives; 562 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 15,533 total cases (13,150 confirmed, 2,383 probable); 56,661 negatives; 377 deaths (+1); 37.5% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,389 total cases (776 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,243 negatives; 16 deaths; 26.1% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new case; 5,185 total cases (4,341 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,119 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 2,148 total cases (1,943 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,662 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 16,246 total cases (14,060 confirmed, 2,186 probable); 55,569 negatives; 295 deaths; 43.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,448 total cases (5,144 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,536 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,863 total cases (3,006 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,337 negatives; 101 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 18 new cases; 47,268 total cases (38,468 confirmed, 8,800 probable); 166,503 negatives; 836 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 22):
- 17013: 2,467 positives, 13,028 negatives - +3 since July 18
- 17015: 1,527 positives, 6,429 negatives - +4 since July 18
- 17050: 2,437 positives, 13,073 negatives - +3 since July 18
- 17055: 2,810 positives, 15,936 negatives - +5 since July 18
- 17011: 2,626 positives, 13,008 negatives - +7 since July 18
- 17007: 368 positives, 1,624 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17065: 254 positives, 1,147 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,224 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17241: 658 positives, 3,039 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17257: 1,761 positives, 6,453 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17240: 156 positives, 598 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17025: 1,098 positives, 5,127 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17070: 1,090 positives, 4,987 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17043: 375 positives, 1,885 negatives - +3 since July 18
- 17019: 1,229 positives, 5,076 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17266: 19 positives, 117 negatives - +0 since July 18
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 9 - July 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13 (3.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (6.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.9% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (4.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.4 (8.0 previous 7 days)
