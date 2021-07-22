DOH: Back-to-back days with 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.

That marks the first time the county has had back-to-back days of 15 or more new cases since June 4 (22) and June 5 (16). It's also the sixth time in the last nine days the county has recorded eight or more cases in a single day.

Thursday's report included 112 total test results, with five probable cases for Cumberland County. Comparing just the number of negative tests (97) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw 9.3% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 10 in Thursday's report, a decrease of one from Wednesday's report, with two in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator.

In the southcentral region, York County reported 18 new COVID cases, Adams County 10 new cases, and Dauphin 13 new COVID cases in Thursday's data release.

The DOH confirmed Thursday there were 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,418.