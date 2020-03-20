DOH announces 83 additional COVID-19 cases; no new cases in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday that there are 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 268 in the state.

No new cases were reported in Cumberland County, which remains with 11 confirmed cases.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Cumberland County still has 11 cases while neighboring Franklin County now has its first positive case. The number of reported cases in Adams County has increased to 4. York County now has 6 cases.

There are no reported cases in Dauphin or Perry counties.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 268 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 2,574 patients who have tested negative, and one death. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

