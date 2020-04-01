DOH announced highest number yet of new COVID-19 cases in state

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday announced the highest single-day growth of cases yet with 962 new positives.

The cases were tallied through midnight Wednesday morning to bring the state's total to 5,805 cases. Though the cases have risen, the spread of COVID-19 remains at 60 of the state's 67 counties.

The department on Wednesday also reported 11 new deaths among the positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74 cases.

Cumberland County saw two more cases reported, bringing its total to 38, but Dauphin County saw one of its largest rises yet with 14 more cases in a single day. Dauphin County's case number is now at 59.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County also saw another 30-plus rise in its cases, jumping from 123 Tuesday to 157 Wednesday. York County also jumped double digits for another consecutive day, rising 13 cases to 79 total positives.

Elsewhere in the region, Franklin County rose by two cases to 21 cases, Lebanon rose eight cases to get to 36 positives, Adams County rose three cases to get to 12, and Perry County remains at one positive.

So far, there are 42,427 patients who have tested negative for the disease.