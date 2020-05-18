DOH adjusts data on COVID-19 deaths, plans to release nursing facility information Tuesday

A switch in reporting systems has drastically changed some of the data on deaths associated with COVID-19.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said the department switched from using the Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System to death records registered with the department's Vital Records Program. Though PA-NEDSS will still be used in collecting data on patient positives, Levine said the new reporting system on deaths better reflects how health officials count deaths.
The state Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been reporting cases based on residency of the person affected. With the new data on deaths, only those who have died and are considered residents of a county will be added to that county's total.
This difference comes into play when officials consider the home residency of those who are living in nursing facilities. Though a long-term care facility may be located in a certain county, a person who dies at such a facility will only be counted toward where they are considered a legal resident.
With many of the deaths in Pennsylvania occurring at nursing facilities, many of the previously reported numbers of deaths have changed.
Over the weekend, Cumberland County had 48 deaths confirmed to be caused by COVID-19. With the new reporting, that number has dropped to 41 deaths.
In the southcentral region, however, Cumberland County is one of the few to have seen a drop in deaths.
The new reporting, along with the 87 new deaths reported across the state Monday, resulted in some counties seeing nearly double the number of deaths. Dauphin County's count rose from 39 deaths to 50, while Franklin County rose from 13 to 25 deaths.
Other counties only saw slight rises in their death data, though some counties, like Mifflin, Fulton and Blair counties, are now reporting their first deaths.
The department plans on using this new system for the foreseeable future, but Levine also said they will still offer the data on total deaths in long-term care facilities, regardless of patients' counties of residence.
For Cumberland County, its number of positive cases only increased by one resident in Monday's report, with it now seeing 256 residents and 57 staff members in nine facilities affected by COVID-19. The department's data also shows that there have been 41 deaths at Cumberland County facilities. Given the fall in total deaths with the new reporting, at least seven of the deaths in nursing facilities involve seniors who are no longer being considered as residents of Cumberland County.
The confusion over the change in data could be alleviated Tuesday as the department prepares to release facility-level data on nursing homes. Levine said they started collecting information Sunday and will release the data. She said the delay in the release from last week was due to making sure the information facilities are reporting to them aligns with what they are already required to report to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County rose only slightly based on data collected Sunday by the state Department of Health.
According to the department's Monday report, the county only saw three new positive cases.
That slight increase was reflective of what most of the southcentral region saw, with many counties reporting no increase or only slight increases, including Perry County, which had one more positive case, bringing its total to 41. Cumberland County now sits at 525 cases.
Dauphin and Franklin counties remain the two in the region seeing the highest increases from day to day. In Monday's report, Dauphin County's cases increased by 15 to 978, while Franklin County increase by 10 to 631 positives.
The department, however, also reported a significant rise in deaths for one day - with 87 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 4,505.
However, the department on Monday changed its website with the public data. It now reports the number of deaths and how it is reflective of the total population. But, that data has not been updated since Friday, so there are no new death counts at the county-level.
The only new information is Cumberland County's data on long-term care facilities, which did not increase in deaths from the 41 reported Sunday. The number of resident positives did increase by one to 256 affected residents of such facilities.
Overall, the department reported 822 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,056.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 194 total cases; 2,196 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 32 total cases; 484 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 38 total cases; 1,899 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 525 total cases; 3,056 negatives; 41 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 978 total cases; 7,531 negatives; 50 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 631 total cases; 4,106 negatives; 25 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 11 total cases; 151 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 214 total cases; 631 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 270 negatives; 2 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 877 total cases; 3,663 negatives; 21 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 997 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 41 total cases; 491 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 6 new cases; 857 total cases; 10,221 negatives and 18 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 18):
- Northcentral — 10 new positives; 947 total positives; 11,578 negatives; 16 inconclusive
- Northeast — 70 new positives; 12,064 total positives; 42,256 negatives; 136 inconclusive
- Northwest — 9 new positives; 361 total positives; 9,354 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 37 new positives; 4,395 positives; 35,696 negatives; 73 inconclusive
- Southeast — 605 new positives; 40,722 total positives; 130,669 negatives; 868 inconclusive
- Southwest — 61 new positives; 3,113 total positives; 46,834 negatives; 42 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 18):
- Cumberland County: 9 facilities, 256 residents, 57 staff, 41 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 25 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 4 facilities, 258 residents, 51 staff, 27 deaths
- Franklin County: 4 facilities, 100 residents, 14 staff, 8 deaths
- Lancaster County: 33 facilities, 658 residents, 178 staff, 169 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 88 residents, 14 staff, 13 deaths
- York County: 7 facilities, 15 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 18):
- 17013: 71 positives, 424 negatives
- 17015: 26 positives, 221 negatives
- 17050: 56 positives, 373 negatives
- 17055: 46 positives, 447 negatives - +1 since May 17
- 17011: 116 positives, 413 negatives - +1 since May 17
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 55 negatives
- 17065: 5 positives, 43 negatives - breached positive reporting threshold on May 18
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 61 negatives
- 17241: 14 positives, 163 negatives
- 17257: 144 positives, 225 negatives - +1 since May 17
- 17240: 5 positives, 16 negatives
- 17025: 17 positives, 204 negatives
- 17070: 24 positives, 242 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 109 negatives
- 17019: 19 positives, 187 negatives - +1 since May 17
