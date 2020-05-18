DOH adjusts data on COVID-19 deaths, plans to release nursing facility information Tuesday

In the southcentral region, however, Cumberland County is one of the few to have seen a drop in deaths.

The new reporting, along with the 87 new deaths reported across the state Monday, resulted in some counties seeing nearly double the number of deaths. Dauphin County's count rose from 39 deaths to 50, while Franklin County rose from 13 to 25 deaths.

Other counties only saw slight rises in their death data, though some counties, like Mifflin, Fulton and Blair counties, are now reporting their first deaths.

The department plans on using this new system for the foreseeable future, but Levine also said they will still offer the data on total deaths in long-term care facilities, regardless of patients' counties of residence.

For Cumberland County, its number of positive cases only increased by one resident in Monday's report, with it now seeing 256 residents and 57 staff members in nine facilities affected by COVID-19. The department's data also shows that there have been 41 deaths at Cumberland County facilities. Given the fall in total deaths with the new reporting, at least seven of the deaths in nursing facilities involve seniors who are no longer being considered as residents of Cumberland County.