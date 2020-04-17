DOH: Additional 1,706 cases of COVID-19, Cumberland County sees largest single-day increase

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County saw its largest single-day increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in numbers announced Friday afternoon.

As of midnight April 17, Cumberland County had 154 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 17 cases over the previous count of 137. The number of deaths remains the same at four.

The Department of Health reported an additional 1,706 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. Among those cases were 49 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 756.

The state also reported that 117,932 patients have tested negative for the virus.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of the total deaths in state, 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

