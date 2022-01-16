DOH: About 600 new COVID-19 cases reported each day over weekend in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw about 600 new COVID-19 cases each day over the last two days, according to the state Department of Health's Sunday update.

The department said Cumberland County had 1,206 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, and 987 of those were confirmed cases. Though Cumberland County had the second highest number of new cases in the southcentral region - second to York County with 3,331 new cases - it only saw one new death in the last two days.

Dauphin County, however, had seven new deaths - along with 1,073 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend - while York County had nine new deaths. Perry County also saw a jump of three new deaths, while Adams County had two new deaths reported over the weekend.

Though the number of COVID-19 cases were up, the number of those in the ICU in Cumberland County went down over the weekend. The number of adults in the ICU fell from 28 in Friday's report to 23 in Sunday's report. However, the total number of people hospitalized went up by one to 172 patients, and the number of people on ventilators also went up by one to 24 total patients.

The number of people in the ICU or on ventilators did not change in Franklin County, remaining at 25 in the ICU and 20 on ventilators, but the county did see a jump in total hospitalized patients since Friday. Franklin County now has 148 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 12 since Friday.

Like Cumberland County, Dauphin County also saw only a slight rise in hospitalized patients, which rose by one to 250 total in Sunday's update. The number of its patients with severe reactions, however, increased with one more person in the ICU (51) and seven more people on ventilators (42 patients).

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 230 total cases (216 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 33 cases since Jan. 3 and 60 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status patients (30 are unknown status), 76 are fully vaccinated (38%) with seven in an ICU and three on a ventilator; 124 are nonvaccinated (62%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on ventilators.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with 12 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 47 COVID patients. Nineteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with three in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated (with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 66% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.8% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.9% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 33.6% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 7-13)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 35.2% for the week of Jan. 7-13, up from 29.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 828.4, up from 685.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and Dauphin counties lead the Midstate in both categories and ranks in the top 10 in the state.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.9% (seventh highest in the state), an increase from 37.2% the previous week, and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,538.9 (sixth highest in the state).

Dauphin County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 41.6% (fifth highest in the state).

Lehigh County has the highest positivity rate in the state at 49.3% and highest incidence rate in the state at 2,488.4.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state at 10.4%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 354.7.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 19th week of the school year, the department reported 262 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, an increase of 101 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,768.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 20,456 cases reported during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, compared to 12,518 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 156,417.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 16) *2-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 568 new cases; 21,615 total cases (18,077 confirmed, 3,538 probable); 45,785 negatives; 300 deaths (+2); 52.5% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 184 new cases; 9,605 total cases (6,473 confirmed, 3,132 probable); 13,392 negatives; 236 deaths; 37.6% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 720 new cases; 25,518 total cases (20,335 confirmed, 5,183 probable); 49,787 negatives; 535 deaths (+3); 50.3% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 1,206 new cases; 43,561 total cases (33,340 confirmed, 10,221 probable); 108,516 negatives; 756 deaths (+1); 66% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 1,073 new cases; 52,472 total cases (44,050 confirmed, 8,422 probable); 133,276 negatives; 811 deaths (+7); 59.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 885 new cases; 34,980 total cases (28,934 confirmed, 6,046 probable); 66,106 negatives; 589 deaths (+1); 47% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 67 new cases; 3,534 total cases (1,797 confirmed, 1,737 probable); 5,192 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.3% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 218 new cases; 9,544 total cases (7,888 confirmed, 1,656 probable); 22,794 negatives; 212 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 59 new cases; 4,152 total cases (3,820 confirmed, 332 probable); 7,044 negatives; 156 deaths (+1); 38.8% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 931 new cases; 32,768 total cases (28,411 confirmed, 4,357 probable); 64,625 negatives; 427 deaths (+3); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 189 new cases; 10,266 total cases (9,745 confirmed, 521 probable); 18,292 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 141 new cases; 7,654 total cases (6,017 confirmed, 1,637 probable); 14,285 negatives; 163 deaths (+3); 46.4% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 884 new cases; 100,851 total cases (83,337 confirmed; 17,514 probable); 200,423 negatives; 1,282 deaths (+9); 56.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 16):

17013: 5,021 positives, 16,625 negatives - +162 since Jan. 14

17015: 3,032 positives, 8,200 negatives - +70 since Jan. 14

17050: 4,890 positives, 17,708 negatives - +140 since Jan. 14

17055: 5,322 positives, 19,201 negatives - +171 since Jan. 14

17011: 4,906 positives, 16,040 negatives - +122 since Jan. 14

17007: 753 positives, 2,151 negatives - +24 since Jan. 14

17065: 561 positives, 1,436 negatives - +15 since Jan. 14

17324: 639 positives, 1,434 negatives - +20 since Jan. 14

17241: 1,405 positives, 3,575 negatives - +56 since Jan. 14

17257: 3,889 positives, 8,127 negatives - +151 since Jan. 14

17240: 379 positives, 747 negatives - +14 since Jan. 14

17025: 2,293 positives, 6,753 negatives - +65 since Jan. 14

17070: 2,162 positives, 6,224 negatives - +45 since Jan. 14

17043: 734 positives, 2,407 negatives - +20 since Jan. 14

17019: 2,552 positives, 6,337 negatives - +76 since Jan. 14

17266: 50 positives, 149 negatives - +3 since Jan. 14

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 203 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 13.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 203 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 13. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Dickinson College : school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12.

: 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12. Shippensburg University: school is not currently in session; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (33.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.2 (1,085.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 35.5% last 7 days (34.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,235.8 (1,147.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 35.2% last 7 days (29.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 828.4 (685.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 41.6% last 7 days (36.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,128.3 (968.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 37.6% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,424.9 (1,042.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 40.9% last 7 days (37.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,538.9 (1,312.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 36.8% last 7 days (33.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 635.4 (507.9 previous 7 days)

York County:





Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,481.5 (1,386.9 previous 7 days)