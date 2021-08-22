DOH: 98 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County over weekend

Another weekend, another report of nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19.
The state Department of Health reported in its dashboard Sunday that Cumberland County saw 98 new cases over the weekend. Numbers will be made official in Monday's update from the department.
This marks yet another weekend where cases were around 100 over a two-day period, which also continues the trend the county had been seeing of about 50 new cases of COVID-19 a day.
Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (92) and the number of negative tests reported the last two days (300), about 23.5% of the tests came back positive in the county.
Though no new deaths were reported in the county - and few across the region with York and Bedford counties seeing only one new death each - the positive news Friday of dropping hospital rates has made an abrupt turn.
The department also reported Sunday on its dashboard that Cumberland County has 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. That number had fallen by nine patients in Friday's update to 23 patients overall, but then climbed by six more over the weekend. Of those patients, nine are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.
Cumberland County is not the only one to see a continued increase of cases. York County again reported the highest numbers with 209 new cases, while Dauphin County had 125 new cases in the last two days. There were also 87 new cases in Franklin County, 54 new cases in Lebanon County, 50 new cases in Adams County and 20 new cases in Perry County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels all of the Midstate - including Cumberland County - as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
As of Friday evening, only two counties in Pennsylvania had "moderate" transmission (Juniata and Montour counties), while all others either had "high" or "substantial" level transmission.
In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 55.9% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 64.4% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 98.8% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 14, an increase from the 97.9% estimated for the week ending Aug. 7.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 98.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, an increase from an estimated 97.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
Data added to the CDC site last week shows the delta variant accounted for 91.4% of the cases in Pennsylvania.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 22) *2-day totals:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 50 new cases; 10,273 total cases (8,468 confirmed, 1,805 probable); 40,177 negatives; 190 deaths; 44.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 39 new cases; 4,935 total cases (3,408 confirmed, 1,527 probable); 10,916 negatives; 143 deaths (+1); 31.3% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 45 new cases; 13,853 total cases (10,853 confirmed, 3,000 probable); 42,337 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 98 new cases; 21,738 total cases (17,417 confirmed, 4,321 probable); 89,432 negatives; 535 deaths; 55.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 125 new cases; 27,643 total cases (23,954 confirmed, 3,689 probable); 115,763 negatives; 574 deaths; 52.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 87 new cases; 16,214 total cases (13,720 confirmed, 2,494 probable); 59,161 negatives; 379 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 1,427 total cases (796 confirmed, 631 probable); 4,406 negatives; 17 deaths; 27.1% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 25 new cases; 5,307 total cases (4,453 confirmed, 854 probable); 17,744 negatives; 137 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 2,213 total cases (1,996 confirmed, 217 probable); 5,918 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 54 new cases; 16,820 total cases (14,531 confirmed, 2,289 probable); 57,813 negatives; 301 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 5,547 total cases (5,239 confirmed, 308 probable); 16,062 negatives; 183 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 20 new cases; 4,015 total cases (3,130 confirmed, 885 probable); 11,742 negatives; 101 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 209 new cases; 49,180 total cases (40,011 confirmed, 9,169 probable); 173,633 negatives; 844 deaths (+1); 49.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 22):
- 17013: 2,618 positives, 13,566 negatives - +42 since Aug. 16
- 17015: 1,591 positives, 6,749 negatives - +20 since Aug. 16
- 17050: 2,528 positives, 13,851 negatives - +31 since Aug. 16
- 17055: 2,929 positives, 16,523 negatives - +47 since Aug. 16
- 17011: 2,734 positives, 13,545 negatives - +26 since Aug. 16
- 17007: 395 positives, 1,688 negatives - +7 since Aug. 16
- 17065: 267 positives, 1,201 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17324: 260 positives, 1,286 negatives - +5 since Aug. 16
- 17241: 689 positives, 3,129 negatives - +10 since Aug. 16
- 17257: 1,842 positives, 6,883 negatives - +31 since Aug. 16
- 17240: 164 positives, 615 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17025: 1,150 positives, 5,353 negatives - +15 since Aug. 16
- 17070: 1,124 positives, 5,214 negatives - +12 since Aug. 16
- 17043: 392 positives, 1,982 negatives - +10 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,280 positives, 5,346 negatives - +14 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 13 - Aug. 19):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.1 (73.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 122.3 (90.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (69.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.3 (119.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.9 (89.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.8 (87.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.5 (79.3 previous 7 days)