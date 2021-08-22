DOH: 98 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County over weekend

Another weekend, another report of nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reported in its dashboard Sunday that Cumberland County saw 98 new cases over the weekend. Numbers will be made official in Monday's update from the department.

This marks yet another weekend where cases were around 100 over a two-day period, which also continues the trend the county had been seeing of about 50 new cases of COVID-19 a day.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (92) and the number of negative tests reported the last two days (300), about 23.5% of the tests came back positive in the county.

Though no new deaths were reported in the county - and few across the region with York and Bedford counties seeing only one new death each - the positive news Friday of dropping hospital rates has made an abrupt turn.

The department also reported Sunday on its dashboard that Cumberland County has 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. That number had fallen by nine patients in Friday's update to 23 patients overall, but then climbed by six more over the weekend. Of those patients, nine are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.