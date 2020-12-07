DOH: 98 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report; 124 new cases reported Sunday

The state Department of Health reported Monday that Cumberland County saw 98 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
The report Monday included the data release for Sunday and Monday numbers. Cumberland County had 124 new cases and six new deaths in the Sunday data.
On both days there were fewer total test results, which is typical coming off a weekend. Total new positive results for the previous three Mondays were 83, 50 and 113.
Monday's report included data from 241 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (146) and confirmed positive tests (95), the county saw about 39% of its tests come back positive.
Sunday's report included data from 387 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (267) and confirmed positive tests (120), the county saw about 31% of its tests come back positive.
Coming off of the weekend data, the 17055 (Upper Allen Township) ZIP code had the most new cases at 77. The 17050 (Mechanicsburg) had 67 cases, and the 17013 (Carlisle area) ZIP code had 61.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by nine from Saturday in Monday's update. There were 145 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 28 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.
In the southcentral region, Dauphin County had 157 cases and York County 122 in Monday's report. Counties seeing triple-digit increases on Sunday were York (272), Dauphin (189) and Blair (109).
The department reported 6,330 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state in Monday's report, and 8,630 cases on Sunday. The Health Department also reported 42 deaths in the state in Monday's report and 69 deaths in Sunday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 24 new cases; 2,512 total cases (2,375 confirmed, 137 probable); 23,313 negatives; 52 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 25 new cases; 1,890 total cases (1,433 confirmed, 457 probable); 6,763 negatives; 52 deaths (+2)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 68 new cases; 5,123 total cases (4,523 confirmed, 600 probable); 28,052 negatives; 88 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 98 new cases; 6,450 total cases (5,889 confirmed, 561 probable); 51,760 negatives; 177 deaths (+3)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 157 new cases; 9,240 total cases (8,947 confirmed, 293 probable); 69,105 negatives; 227 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 72 new cases; 5,568 total cases (5,270 confirmed, 298 probable); 32,248 negatives; 135 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 399 total cases (272 confirmed, 127 probable); 2,224 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 29 new cases; 1,976 total cases (1,706 confirmed, 270 probable); 9,997 negatives; 62 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 822 total cases (793 confirmed, 29 probable); 3,439 negatives; 18 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 53 new cases; 6,159 total cases (5,768 confirmed, 391 probable); 32,341 negatives; 121 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new cases; 2,325 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 87 probable); 9,729 negatives; 55 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 848 total cases (784 confirmed, 64 probable); 6,886 negatives; 15 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 122 new cases; 13,967 total cases (13,017 confirmed, 950 probable); 97,212 negatives; 263 deaths (+1)
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 64 new cases; 2,488 total cases (2,356 confirmed, 132 probable); 23,275 negatives; 51 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 50 new cases; 1,865 total cases (1,412 confirmed, 453 probable); 6,720 negatives; 50 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 109 new cases; 5,055 total cases (4,460 confirmed, 595 probable); 27,990 negatives; 86 deaths (+5)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 124 new cases; 6,352 total cases (5,794 confirmed, 558 probable); 51,614 negatives; 174 deaths (+6)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 189 new cases; 9,083 total cases (8,789 confirmed, 294 probable); 68,747 negatives; 225 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 73 new cases; 5,496 total cases (5,199 confirmed, 297 probable); 32,219 negatives; 134 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 395 total cases (267 confirmed, 128 probable); 2,223 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 1,947 total cases (1,689 confirmed, 258 probable); 9,996 negatives; 62 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 814 total cases (785 confirmed, 29 probable); 3,433 negatives; 18 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 66 new cases; 6,106 total cases (5,721 confirmed, 385 probable); 32,193 negatives; 120 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 65 new cases; 2,302 total cases (2,216 confirmed, 86 probable); 9,708 negatives; 53 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 21 new cases; 825 total cases (762 confirmed, 63 probable); 6,858 negatives; 14 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 272 new cases; 13,845 total cases (12,901 confirmed, 944 probable); 96,988 negatives; 262 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 7):
- 17013: 914 positives, 7,055 negatives - +61 since Dec. 4
- 17015: 540 positives, 3,692 negatives - +41 since Dec. 4
- 17050: 837 positives, 7,179 negatives - +67 since Dec. 4
- 17055: 1024 positives, 10,605 negatives - +77 since Dec. 4
- 17011: 770 positives, 8,445 negatives - +50 since Dec. 4
- 17007: 142 positives, 928 negatives - +20 since Dec. 4
- 17065: 93 positives, 639 negatives - +9 since Dec. 4
- 17324: 76 positives, 745 negatives - +7 since Dec. 4
- 17241: 222 positives, 1,992 negatives - +11 since Dec. 4
- 17257: 747 positives, 3,275 negatives - +54 since Dec. 4
- 17240: 55 positives, 287 negatives - +6 since Dec. 4
- 17025: 336 positives, 2,806 negatives - +34 since Dec. 4
- 17070: 354 positives, 2,876 negatives - +34 since Dec. 4
- 17043: 103 positives, 1,113 negatives - +11 since Dec. 4
- 17019: 333 positives, 3,063 negatives - +33 since Dec. 4
- 17266: 10 positives, 68 negatives - +2 since Dec. 4
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 1):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 49 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Nov. 27)
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 7 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 41 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 104 cases; 56 staff cases; 30 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 94 resident cases; 59 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 17 resident cases; 17 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 28 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 27-Dec. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 380 (333.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.3 (241.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (270.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.1 (277.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.2% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 560.6 (394.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 491.8 (409.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.0% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.7 (192.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (327.9 previous 7 days)
