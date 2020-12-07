DOH: 98 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report; 124 new cases reported Sunday

The state Department of Health reported Monday that Cumberland County saw 98 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

The report Monday included the data release for Sunday and Monday numbers. Cumberland County had 124 new cases and six new deaths in the Sunday data.

On both days there were fewer total test results, which is typical coming off a weekend. Total new positive results for the previous three Mondays were 83, 50 and 113.

Monday's report included data from 241 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (146) and confirmed positive tests (95), the county saw about 39% of its tests come back positive.

Sunday's report included data from 387 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (267) and confirmed positive tests (120), the county saw about 31% of its tests come back positive.

Coming off of the weekend data, the 17055 (Upper Allen Township) ZIP code had the most new cases at 77. The 17050 (Mechanicsburg) had 67 cases, and the 17013 (Carlisle area) ZIP code had 61.