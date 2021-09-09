DOH: 97 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.

Thursday's report included 212 total test results, with 31 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (115) and confirmed positive tests (66), the county saw 36% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 58 in Thursday's report, down one from Wednesday's report, with 14 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Six adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 30 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 79.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 435.73, the highest rate since Feb. 11.

The southcentral region reported 836 cases Thursday, with York County reporting 196 cases, Franklin County 140 cases, Dauphin County 82 cases, and Adams County 78 cases. York County reported six new deaths and Franklin, Juniata and Lebanon counties two new deaths each.

Vaccinations