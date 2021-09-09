DOH: 97 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.
Thursday's report included 212 total test results, with 31 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (115) and confirmed positive tests (66), the county saw 36% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 58 in Thursday's report, down one from Wednesday's report, with 14 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Six adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 30 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 79.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 435.73, the highest rate since Feb. 11.
The southcentral region reported 836 cases Thursday, with York County reporting 196 cases, Franklin County 140 cases, Dauphin County 82 cases, and Adams County 78 cases. York County reported six new deaths and Franklin, Juniata and Lebanon counties two new deaths each.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 57.7% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66.6% have been fully vaccinated.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Sept. 4, marking an increase from the 98.9% estimated for the week ending Aug. 28.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 for the one-week period ending Sept. 4, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 28.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 97.9% of cases for a four-week period ending Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 78 new cases; 10,953 total cases (8,989 confirmed, 1,964 probable); 41,564 negatives; 192 deaths; 46% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 41 new case; 5,175 total cases (3,551 confirmed, 1,624 probable); 11,260 negatives; 145 deaths; 32.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 30 new cases; 14,371 total cases (11,222 confirmed, 3,149 probable); 43,516 negatives; 347 deaths (+1); 43.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 97 new cases; 23,055 total cases (18,406 confirmed, 4,649 probable); 91,989 negatives; 548 deaths; 57.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 82 new cases; 29,177 total cases (25,123 confirmed, 4,054 probable); 118,514 negatives; 578 deaths; 54.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 140 new cases; 17,621 total cases (14,866 confirmed, 2,755 probable); 61,104 negatives; 386 deaths (+2); 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 24 new cases; 1,629 total cases (873 confirmed, 756 probable); 4,560 negatives; 20 deaths; 27.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 24 new cases; 5,631 total cases (4,708 confirmed, 923 probable); 18,171 negatives; 140 deaths (+1); 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 2,369 total cases (2,132 confirmed, 237 probable); 6,015 negatives; 94 deaths (+2); 36.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 77 new cases; 17,676 total cases (15,194 confirmed, 2,482 probable); 59,063 negatives; 307 deaths (+2); 46.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 25 new cases; 5,775 total cases (5,454 confirmed, 321 probable); 16,413 negatives; 183 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 4,284 total cases (3,313 confirmed, 971 probable); 12,110 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 196 new cases; 51,959 total cases (42,156 confirmed, 9,803 probable); 179,434 negatives; 861 deaths (+6); 50.8% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 9):
- 17013: 2,777 positives, 13,949 negatives - +43 since Sept. 5
- 17015: 1,687 positives, 6,943 negatives - +23 since Sept. 5
- 17050: 2,702 positives, 14,333 negatives - +32 since Sept. 5
- 17055: 3,065 positives, 16,930 negatives - +25 since Sept. 5
- 17011: 2,849 positives, 13,917 negatives - +24 since Sept. 5
- 17007: 407 positives, 1,746 negatives - +3 since Sept. 5
- 17065: 275 positives, 1,240 negatives - +5 since Sept. 5
- 17324: 305 positives, 1,323 negatives - +9 since Sept. 5
- 17241: 727 positives, 3,189 negatives - +7 since Sept. 5
- 17257: 1,959 positives, 7,192 negatives - +39 since Sept. 5
- 17240: 179 positives, 642 negatives - +6 since Sept. 5
- 17025: 1,245 positives, 5,585 negatives - +28 since Sept. 5
- 17070: 1,172 positives, 5,367 negatives - +6 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 414 positives, 2,034 negatives - +3 since Sept. 5
- 17019: 1,358 positives, 5,501 negatives - +11 since Sept. 5
- 17266: 22 positives, 121 negatives - +2 since Sept. 5
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 27 - Sept. 2):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 134.9 (124.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (159.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.9 (133 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.1 (142.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 261.2 (196.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 163.6 (130.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.2 (142.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.4 (154.3 previous 7 days)
