DOH: 97 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday; 118 cases for school-aged children reported for the week

Cases among school-aged children in the county, according to CDC data, reached a high of 383 cases in December 2020. In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.

Statewide, there were another 5,371 cases reported among 5-18-year-olds. That brings the total number of cases for the school year to 13,525.

By comparison, there were 387 cases reported statewide during the second week of school in 2020.

Early Warning Dashboard

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County saw increases in its in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.8% for the week of Sept. 3-9, up from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 170.9, up from 142.9 the previous week.

Four southcentral region counties are among the ten counties with the highest percent positivity rate. Perry County is the highest at 17.5%, which gives it the third highest rate in the state. Juniata County has the fifth highest rate at 16.8% with Bedford County at 16.2% and Franklin County at 16.1%