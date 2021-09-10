DOH: 97 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday; 118 cases for school-aged children reported for the week

The state Department of Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday.
Friday's report included 302 total test results, with 27 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (205) and confirmed positive tests (70), the county saw 25.5% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 61 in Friday's report, up three from Thursday's report, with 12 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 28 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 84.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 432.96.
The southcentral region reported 835 cases Friday, with York County reporting 209 cases, Franklin County 110, Dauphin County 109 and Lebanon County 75. Franklin County reported two deaths and Dauphin, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties reported one deaths each.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the second week of the school year, the department reported that another 118 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 during the week of Sept. 2-8. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 282.
Cases among school-aged children in the county, according to CDC data, reached a high of 383 cases in December 2020. In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 5,371 cases reported among 5-18-year-olds. That brings the total number of cases for the school year to 13,525.
By comparison, there were 387 cases reported statewide during the second week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw increases in its in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.8% for the week of Sept. 3-9, up from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 170.9, up from 142.9 the previous week.
Four southcentral region counties are among the ten counties with the highest percent positivity rate. Perry County is the highest at 17.5%, which gives it the third highest rate in the state. Juniata County has the fifth highest rate at 16.8% with Bedford County at 16.2% and Franklin County at 16.1%
For the second consecutive week, Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people statewide for the week of Sept. 3-9 at 363.8, with Juniata County in ninth place at 238.3 and Lebanon County in tenth at 234.1.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 57.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66.7% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 56 new cases; 11,009 total cases (9,021 confirmed, 1,988 probable); 41,636 negatives; 192 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 37 new cases; 5,212 total cases (3,578 confirmed, 1,634 probable); 11,289 negatives; 145 deaths; 32.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 43 new cases; 14,414 total cases (11,253 confirmed, 3,161 probable); 43,632 negatives; 347 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 97 new cases; 23,152 total cases (18,476 confirmed, 4,676 probable); 92,194 negatives; 548 deaths; 57.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 109 new cases; 29,286 total cases (25,220 confirmed, 4,066 probable); 118,672 negatives; 579 deaths (+1); 54.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 110 new cases; 17,731 total cases (14,947 confirmed, 2,784 probable); 61,224 negatives; 388 deaths (+2); 41.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 1,647 total cases (879 confirmed, 768 probable); 4,561 negatives; 20 deaths; 27.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 5,651 total cases (4,725 confirmed, 926 probable); 18,194 negatives; 141 deaths (+1); 43.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 22 new cases; 2,391 total cases (2,152 confirmed, 239 probable); 6,024 negatives; 94 deaths; 36.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 75 new cases; 17,751 total cases (15,249 confirmed, 2,502 probable); 59,151 negatives; 307 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new cases; 5,798 total cases (5,475 confirmed, 323 probable); 16,435 negatives; 184 deaths (+1); 44.5% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 16 new cases; 4,300 total cases (3,325 confirmed, 975 probable); 12,143 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.8% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 209 new cases; 52,168 total cases (42,334 confirmed, 9,834 probable); 179,914 negatives; 861 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 10):
- 17013: 2,777 positives, 13,993 negatives - +51 since Sept. 5
- 17015: 1,690 positives, 6,962 negatives - +26 since Sept. 5
- 17050: 2,716 positives, 14,356 negatives - +46 since Sept. 5
- 17055: 3,074 positives, 16,968 negatives - +34 since Sept. 5
- 17011: 2,850 positives, 13,936 negatives - +25 since Sept. 5
- 17007: 408 positives, 1,751 negatives - +4 since Sept. 5
- 17065: 279 positives, 1,241 negatives - +9 since Sept. 5
- 17324: 305 positives, 1,327 negatives - +9 since Sept. 5
- 17241: 731 positives, 3,195 negatives - +11 since Sept. 5
- 17257: 1,977 positives, 7,209 negatives - +57 since Sept. 5
- 17240: 183 positives, 647 negatives - +10 since Sept. 5
- 17025: 1,250 positives, 5,604 negatives - +33 since Sept. 5
- 17070: 1,174 positives, 5,375 negatives - +8 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 415 positives, 2,038 negatives - +4 since Sept. 5
- 17019: 1,363 positives, 5,516 negatives - +16 since Sept. 5
- 17266: 23 positives, 123 negatives - +3 since Sept. 5
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (142.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 214.5 (198 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.9 (142.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.4 (155.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (14% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 363.8 (267.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (12% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.1 (166.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.5% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 190.2 (125.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 216 (177.7 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.