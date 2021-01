DOH: 97 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Cumberland County.

Wednesday's report included 302 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (205) and confirmed positive tests (65) Wednesday, the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 101.57, which is the county's lowest rate since Nov. 18, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 714.76.

There were 123 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (up seven from Tuesday), with 20 in intensive care units, and 19 on ventilators.

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 225 new cases, Dauphin County 125 new cases and Lebanon County 106 new cases. A day after totaling nine deaths, the 13 counties in the region totaled 61 deaths.

The DoH reported 5,984 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Wednesday and 401 additional deaths. The DoH said 78% of the deaths occurred over the past 10 days, the remainder of deaths reported Wednesday occurred in late December and early January.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 20):

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}