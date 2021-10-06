DOH: 96 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday. That snaps a string of eight straight days with 100 or more new daily cases.
The state reported 111 deaths Wednesday, the most since 193 were reported on Feb. 17.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed at 109 in Wednesday's report, the same total as Tuesday. There are 19 adults in intensive care (down five since Tuesday) and 14 on ventilators (the same as Tuesday). Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 116 currently staffed across the county, and 39 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.
Wednesday's report included 240 test results, with 28 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (144) and confirmed positive tests (68), the county saw 32% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 125.14. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 670.17.
The southcentral region reported 858 cases and 21 deaths Wednesday, with 226 cases in York County, 127 cases in Franklin County and 111 cases in Dauphin County.
Franklin County reports 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (the same as Tuesday), with one of 29 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 16 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 16 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up 10 from Tuesday), with 22 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 37 adults in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fifth week of the school year, the department reported another 190 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 22-28, an increase of 27 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 774.
Statewide, another 7,352 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 35,140.
By comparison, there were 615 cases reported statewide during the fifth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.5% for the week of Sept. 24-30, up from 10.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 236.8, up from 211.2 the previous week.
Franklin County had the fourth highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 19.2%, up from 15.8% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 336.7, up from 328.3 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 3.9% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 95.8.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 6)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wednesday's update shows 119 total cases (110 adults, 9 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 24 are fully vaccinated (20%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 71 are nonvaccinated (59.6%) with 24 in an ICU and 11 on a ventilator, and 24 are unknown status patients. Six of the nine children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with three at unknown status), with two in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 12 unvaccinated (no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Four are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and one is fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Sullivan County, which is in "substantial" transmission. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Tuesdayevening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.6% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.9% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 50 new cases; 12,302 total cases (10,128 confirmed, 2,174 probable); 43,212 negatives; 205 deaths (+5); 48.2% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 34 new cases; 6,203 total cases (4,230 confirmed, 1,973 probable); 12,034 negatives; 155 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 43 new cases; 15,847 total cases (12,469 confirmed, 3,378 probable); 45,933 negatives; 359 deaths (+1); 45% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 96 new cases; 26,041 total cases (20,588 confirmed, 5,453 probable); 97,960 negatives; 574 deaths (+6); 60.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 111 new cases; 32,546 total cases (27,952 confirmed, 4,594 probable); 124,105 negatives; 599 deaths (+1); 56.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 127 new cases; 20,341 total cases (16,885 confirmed, 3,456 probable); 63,110 negatives; 423 deaths (+2); 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 15 new cases; 2,013 total cases (1,027 confirmed, 986 probable); 4,849 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 6,320 total cases (5,220 confirmed, 1,100 probable); 19,392 negatives; 149 deaths (+1); 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 19 new cases; 2,677 total cases (2,430 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,380 negatives; 110 deaths (+1); 38.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 54 new cases; 19,383 total cases (16,622 confirmed, 2,761 probable); 61,347 negatives; 315 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 32 new cases; 6,551 total cases (6,188 confirmed, 363 probable); 17,123 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 4,892 total cases (3,783 confirmed, 1,109 probable); 12,811 negatives; 110 deaths (+1); 45.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 226 new cases; 57,587 total cases (46,913 confirmed; 10,674 probable); 188,920 negatives; 915 deaths (+2); 53.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 6):
- 17013: 3,162 positives, 15,038 negatives - +100 since Oct. 1
- 17015: 1,885 positives, 7,413 negatives - +55 since Oct. 1
- 17050: 3,011 positives, 15,393 negatives - +54 since Oct. 1
- 17055: 3,349 positives, 17,713 negatives - +48 since Oct. 1
- 17011: 3,132 positives, 14,736 negatives - +78 since Oct. 1
- 17007: 459 positives, 1,877 negatives - +12 since Oct. 1
- 17065: 327 positives, 1,307 negatives - +8 since Oct. 1
- 17324: 352 positives, 1,380 negatives - +8 since Oct. 1
- 17241: 842 positives, 3,339 negatives - +18 since Oct. 1
- 17257: 2,205 positives, 7,571 negatives - +38 since Oct. 1
- 17240: 205 positives, 675 negatives - +1 since Oct. 1
- 17025: 1,416 positives, 5,986 negatives - +36 since Oct. 1
- 17070: 1,332 positives, 5,711 negatives - +38 since Oct. 1
- 17043: 453 positives, 2,163 negatives - +4 since Oct. 1
- 17019: 1,549 positives, 5,865 negatives - +45 since Oct. 1
- 17266: 25 positives, 132 negatives - +2 since Oct. 1
School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 4)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases as of Oct. 1.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 9 cases since Sept. 30; 107 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 28 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 122 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 18 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 1.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 42 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 4.
- Dickinson College: no new cases since Sept. 30; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 6 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Sept. 30; 36 student cases and 13 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 8 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Sept. 30; 123 student cases and 10 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 24-30):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199.6 (201.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 279.6 (277.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 236.8 (211.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.3% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.5 (266.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.7 (328.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.9 (244.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.6% last 7 days (19.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 250.7 (300.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273 (278.4 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.