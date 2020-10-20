DOH: 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County's COVID-19 case numbers skyrocketed Tuesday with by far its biggest increase yet — 95 new cases.

The sudden increase is not due to any new cases in long-term care facilities, nor is it due to an increase in testing. Though there were 95 new positives, there were only 350 negative tests reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health. Based on just those numbers alone, Cumberland County saw 21.3% of its tests come back positive — double the rate of its highest increases this past month.

The highest increase in the county per ZIP code came in the 17050 Silver Spring/Hampden ZIP code, where 74 new cases were listed Tuesday. There have been 84 new cases in that ZIP code since Friday.

With Tuesday's numbers, Cumberland County had its highest 7-day average at 32.86 and highest 14-day per capita at 141.3.

Cumberland County's rise of new cases was the fourth highest in the state, behind only Philadelphia with 158 cases, Delaware County with 109 cases and Allegheny County with 106 cases.

In the southcentral region, York County saw an increase of 75 new cases and two new deaths, while Dauphin County and Lebanon County saw their case counts rise by more than 30 new cases each.