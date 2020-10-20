DOH: 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County's COVID-19 case numbers skyrocketed Tuesday with by far its biggest increase yet — 95 new cases.
The sudden increase is not due to any new cases in long-term care facilities, nor is it due to an increase in testing. Though there were 95 new positives, there were only 350 negative tests reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health. Based on just those numbers alone, Cumberland County saw 21.3% of its tests come back positive — double the rate of its highest increases this past month.
The highest increase in the county per ZIP code came in the 17050 Silver Spring/Hampden ZIP code, where 74 new cases were listed Tuesday. There have been 84 new cases in that ZIP code since Friday.
With Tuesday's numbers, Cumberland County had its highest 7-day average at 32.86 and highest 14-day per capita at 141.3.
Cumberland County's rise of new cases was the fourth highest in the state, behind only Philadelphia with 158 cases, Delaware County with 109 cases and Allegheny County with 106 cases.
In the southcentral region, York County saw an increase of 75 new cases and two new deaths, while Dauphin County and Lebanon County saw their case counts rise by more than 30 new cases each.
The new increases broke a regional record for the highest increase since the pandemic began, but there weren't that many spikes in the region, aside from the above counties. There were still some increases in the double digits: Adams County grew by 13 new cases, Blair County by 24 new cases and two deaths, Franklin County by 17 new cases and Huntingdon by 15 new cases and one new death.
Overall in the state, there were 1,557 new cases and 33 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 1,030 total cases (995 confirmed, 35 probable); 17,863 negatives; 27 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 342 total cases (281 confirmed, 61 probable); 5,175 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 24 new cases; 1,058 total cases (1,011 confirmed, 47 probable); 20,108 negatives; 25 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 95 new cases; 2,349 total cases (2,195 confirmed, 154 probable); 35,813 negatives; 78 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 32 new cases; 4,448 total cases (4,328 confirmed, 120 probable); 51,201 negatives; 186 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 2,020 total cases (1,943 confirmed, 77 probable); 24,006 negatives; 53 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 64 total cases (61 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,492 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 15 new cases; 725 total cases (674 confirmed, 51 probable); 7,377 negatives; 11 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 213 total cases (199 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,743 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 38 new cases; 2,645 total cases (2,554 confirmed, 91 probable); 22,923 negatives; 66 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 324 total cases (300 confirmed, 24 probable); 7,644 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 329 total cases (296 confirmed, 33 probable); 4,872 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 75 new cases; 5,971 total cases (5,765 confirmed, 206 probable); 69,953 negatives; 193 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 20):
- 17013: 297 positives, 5,299 negatives - +11 since Oct. 16
- 17015: 169 positives, 2,680 negatives - +9 since Oct. 16
- 17050: 372 positives, 4,996 negatives - +84 since Oct. 16
- 17055: 357 positives, 6,076 negatives - +11 since Oct. 16
- 17011: 360 positives, 6,151 negatives - +9 since Oct. 16
- 17007: 22 positives, 671 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17065: 29 positives, 413 negatives - +8 since Oct. 16
- 17324: 37 positives, 549 negatives - +2 since Oct. 16
- 17241: 103 positives, 1,567 negatives - +6 since Oct. 16
- 17257: 309 positives, 1,882 negatives - +10 since Oct. 16
- 17240: 22 positives, 175 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17025: 127 positives, 1,894 negatives - +4 since Oct. 16
- 17070: 114 positives, 1,931 negatives - +5 since Oct. 16
- 17043: 38 positives, 779 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17019: 92 positives, 2,263 negatives - +3 since Oct. 16
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 14 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 9-Oct. 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.1 (57.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.7 (54.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.1 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.9 (70.0 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 62.0 (42.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.4 (109 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78 (39 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.9% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.0 (70.0 previous 7 days)
