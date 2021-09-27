DOH: 95 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 88 in Monday's report, up seven from Sunday, and the highest total number of hospitalizations in a single day for the county since Jan. 29. There are 20 adults in intensive care (an increase of one since Sunday) and 15 on ventilators (up two from Sunday). Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 102 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 358 test results, with 22 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (263) and confirmed positive tests (73), the county saw 21.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 115.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 607.81.

The southcentral region reported 689 cases Monday, with 168 cases and one death for York County, 84 cases and two deaths for Dauphin County and 62 cases and two deaths for Franklin County.

Franklin County reports 73 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.