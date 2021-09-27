DOH: 95 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 88 in Monday's report, up seven from Sunday, and the highest total number of hospitalizations in a single day for the county since Jan. 29. There are 20 adults in intensive care (an increase of one since Sunday) and 15 on ventilators (up two from Sunday). Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 102 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Monday's report included 358 test results, with 22 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (263) and confirmed positive tests (73), the county saw 21.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 115.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 607.81.
The southcentral region reported 689 cases Monday, with 168 cases and one death for York County, 84 cases and two deaths for Dauphin County and 62 cases and two deaths for Franklin County.
Franklin County reports 73 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 124 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 27 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 69 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.
Statewide, another 7,924 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 27,782.
By comparison, there were 624 cases reported statewide during the fourth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 27)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 98 total cases (88 adults, 10 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 16 are fully vaccinated (16%), 64 are nonvaccinated (65%) and 18 are unknown status patients. Eight of the 10 children hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (none are in ICU or on a ventilator) and 16 unvaccinated or status unknown (one in an ICU and none on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.8% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 47 new cases; 11,850 total cases (9,759 confirmed, 2,091 probable); 42,808 negatives; 197 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 29 new cases; 5,870 total cases (4,012 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 11,837 negatives; 150 deaths; 33.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 36 new cases; 15,308 total cases (12,008 confirmed, 3,300 probable); 45,333 negatives; 354 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 95 new cases; 24,951 total cases (19,769 confirmed, 5,182 probable); 96,067 negatives; 559 deaths; 59.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 84 new cases; 31,186 total cases (26,879 confirmed, 4,307 probable); 122,122 negatives; 592 deaths (+2); 56% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 62 new cases; 19,403 total cases (16,256 confirmed, 3,147 probable); 62,737 negatives; 409 deaths (+2); 42.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 1,878 total cases (963 confirmed, 915 probable); 4,750 negatives; 23 deaths; 29% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 52 new cases; 6,098 total cases (5,064 confirmed, 1,034 probable); 18,921 negatives; 144 deaths; 44.6% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,574 total cases (2,331 confirmed, 243 probable); 6,270 negatives; 102 deaths; 38% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 34 new cases; 18,797 total cases (16,130 confirmed, 2,667 probable); 60,664 negatives; 311 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 35 new cases; 6,259 total cases (5,921 confirmed, 338 probable); 16,922 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 27 new cases; 4,697 total cases (3,631 confirmed, 1,066 probable); 12,606 negatives; 105 deaths; 44.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 168 new cases; 55,654 total cases (45,294 confirmed; 10,360 probable); 186,481 negatives; 896 deaths (+1); 52.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 27):
- 17013: 3,003 positives, 14,736 negatives - +38 since Sept. 24
- 17015: 1,802 positives, 7,279 negatives - +20 since Sept. 24
- 17050: 2,906 positives, 15,000 negatives - +42 since Sept. 24
- 17055: 3,256 positives, 17,427 negatives - +37 since Sept. 24
- 17011: 3,007 positives, 14,462 negatives - +30 since Sept. 24
- 17007: 439 positives, 1,834 negatives - +6 since Sept. 24
- 17065: 306 positives, 1,285 negatives - +4 since Sept. 24
- 17324: 341 positives, 1,366 negatives - +6 since Sept. 24
- 17241: 801 positives, 3,291 negatives - +18 since Sept. 24
- 17257: 2,125 positives, 7,507 negatives - +21 since Sept. 24
- 17240: 201 positives, 669 negatives - +2 since Sept. 24
- 17025: 1,356 positives, 5,862 negatives - +21 since Sept. 24
- 17070: 1,263 positives, 5,598 negatives - +15 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 442 positives, 2,126 negatives - +2 since Sept. 24
- 17019: 1,474 positives, 5,782 negatives - +21 since Sept. 24
- 17266: 23 positives, 129 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 24)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 24.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 3 cases since Sept. 24; 80 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): two new student cases since Sept. 24; 18 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Sept. 24; 107 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 25 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 24.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 9 new cases since Sept. 13; 32 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 49 student cases and six staff cases as of Sept. 27.
- Dickinson College: one new employee case since Sept. 24; 5 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: one new student and one new employee case since Sept. 24; 29 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: no new cases since Sept. 24; 110 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)
