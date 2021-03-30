DOH: 94 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 94 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.
That marks the highest single-day case total for the county since Feb. 2, discounting the 393 cases on Feb. 27 fueled largely by a breakout of COVID cases at SCI Camp Hill prison.
The DOH reported 5,032 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Tuesday, the first time the state's single-day case total has topped 5,000 since Jan. 30.
Tuesday's report included 344 total test results, with 13 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (250) and confirmed positive tests (81), the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 55.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 279.83.
There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report (down 14 from Friday), with six in intensive care units, and three on ventilators. Tuesday's data was not updated.
As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 36,634 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 32,094 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York County had 187 new cases and Dauphin County had 115 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for March 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 54 new cases; 8,062 total cases (6,812 confirmed, 1,250 probable); 32,498 negatives; 159 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 3,943 total cases (2,852 confirmed, 1,091 probable); 9,256 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 29 new cases; 11,121 total cases (9,010 confirmed, 2,111 probable); 36,151 negatives; 312 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 94 new cases; 17,910 total cases (14,669 confirmed, 3,241 probable); 73,150 negatives; 496 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 115 new cases; 22,273 total cases (19,751 confirmed, 2,522 probable); 93,944 negatives; 518 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 77 new cases; 13,448 total cases (11,541 confirmed, 1,907 probable); 46,788 negatives; 338 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 1,190 total cases (673 confirmed, 517 probable); 3,590 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 4,550 total cases (3,837 confirmed, 713 probable); 14,214 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 1,904 total cases (1,723 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,823 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 71 new cases; 13,796 total cases (12,073 confirmed, 1,723 probable); 46,084 negatives; 264 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new case; 4,774 total cases (4,538 confirmed, 236 probable); 13,315 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 3,201 total cases (2,563 confirmed, 638 probable); 9,757 negatives; 89 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 187 new cases; 39,298 total cases (32,644 confirmed, 6,654 probable); 139,121 negatives; 749 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 30):
- 17013: 2,147 positives, 11,184 negatives - +20 since March 26
- 17015: 1,358 positives, 5,561 negatives - +15 since March 26
- 17050: 2,156 positives, 10,879 negatives - +41 since March 26
- 17055: 2,437 positives, 13,614 negatives - +35 since March 26
- 17011: 2,374 positives, 11,430 negatives - +28 since March 26
- 17007: 343 positives, 1,337 negatives - +5 since March 26
- 17065: 224 positives, 972 negatives - +2 since March 26
- 17324: 210 positives, 1,043 negatives - +3 since March 26
- 17241: 557 positives, 2,682 negatives - +6 since March 26
- 17257: 1,571 positives, 5,362 negatives - +10 since March 26
- 17240: 142 positives, 498 negatives - +0 since March 26
- 17025: 955 positives, 4,358 negatives - +16 since March 26
- 17070: 939 positives, 4,248 negatives - +14 since March 26
- 17043: 320 positives, 1,599 negatives - +4 since March 26
- 17019: 1,042 positives, 4,419 negatives - +19 since March 26
- 17266: 19 positives, 96 negatives - +0 since March 26
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 19-March 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.1 (114.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 155.3 (84.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 90.0 (82.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.0 (90.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (120.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.6 (120.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.6 (82.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.8 (126.0 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.