DOH: 94 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 94 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

That marks the highest single-day case total for the county since Feb. 2, discounting the 393 cases on Feb. 27 fueled largely by a breakout of COVID cases at SCI Camp Hill prison.

The DOH reported 5,032 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Tuesday, the first time the state's single-day case total has topped 5,000 since Jan. 30.

Tuesday's report included 344 total test results, with 13 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (250) and confirmed positive tests (81), the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 55.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 279.83.

There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report (down 14 from Friday), with six in intensive care units, and three on ventilators. Tuesday's data was not updated.

As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 36,634 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 32,094 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}