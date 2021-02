DOH: 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.

Saturday's report included 367 total test results, including 38 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (274) and confirmed positive tests (55), the county saw about 20% of its tests come back positive.

There were 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Saturday's report, and increase of seven, with 11 in intensive care units, and six on ventilators.

As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 10,965 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 3,605 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

In the southcentral region for Saturday, York County is the only county to report triple-digit new cases totals at 216 new cases.

The Health Department reported 3,930 new cases for the state Saturday and 157 new deaths.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 6):