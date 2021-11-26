DOH: 92 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Friday, hospitalizations fall to 109 total

The state Department of Health reported 92 cases of COVID-19 Friday. Death data was not updated on the Department of Health dashboard.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 109 in Friday's report, down five from Thursday. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 94.9. On Oct. 26, the county's 14-day average sat at 110.9.

There are 14 adults in intensive care (down three from Thursday) and 16 on ventilators (down three from Thursday). Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 38 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 231 test results for Cumberland County, with 12 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (139) and confirmed positive tests (80), the county saw 36.5% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 916 cases Friday, with 295 cases in York County and 133 cases in Blair County.

Franklin County reported 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (the same as Thursday), with four of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 122 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (up five from Thursday), with 32 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 75 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 37 adults in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of six from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 14.2% for the week of Nov. 19-25, up from 13% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 219.8, up from 200.5 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 19-25 at 4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 80.6.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 24)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 124 total cases (120 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 30 cases since Friday. Thirty are fully vaccinated (24.2%) with nine in an ICU and four on ventilators, 73 are nonvaccinated (58.8%) with 23 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 20 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 13 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 14 COVID patients, 13 of them unvaccinated (two in ICUs, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Wednesday adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 56.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Monday). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 64.8% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Monday).

Data on the CDC site will not be updated again until Monday.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 26):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 32 new cases; 14,535 total cases (11,768 confirmed, 2,767 probable); 44,840 negatives; 242 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 14,535 total cases (11,768 confirmed, 2,767 probable); 44,840 negatives; 242 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 21 new cases; 7,647 total cases (5,191 confirmed, 2,456 probable); 12,840 negatives; 191 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 7,647 total cases (5,191 confirmed, 2,456 probable); 12,840 negatives; 191 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 133 new cases; 20,365 total cases (16,032 confirmed, 4,333 probable); 48,092 negatives; 429 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated

133 new cases; 20,365 total cases (16,032 confirmed, 4,333 probable); 48,092 negatives; 429 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 92 new cases; 31,109 total cases (24,061 confirmed, 7,048 probable); 105,060 negatives; 650 deaths; 56.1% of county population vaccinated

92 new cases; 31,109 total cases (24,061 confirmed, 7,048 probable); 105,060 negatives; 650 deaths; 56.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 86 new cases; 37,807 total cases (32,168 confirmed, 5,639 probable); 131,372 negatives; 691 deaths; 53.4% of county population vaccinated

86 new cases; 37,807 total cases (32,168 confirmed, 5,639 probable); 131,372 negatives; 691 deaths; 53.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 55 new cases; 23,757 total cases (19,015 confirmed, 4,742 probable); 65,289 negatives; 490 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated

55 new cases; 23,757 total cases (19,015 confirmed, 4,742 probable); 65,289 negatives; 490 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 2,601 total cases (1,271 confirmed, 1,330 probable); 5,091 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 2,601 total cases (1,271 confirmed, 1,330 probable); 5,091 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 7,511 total cases (6,118 confirmed, 1,393 probable); 21,301 negatives; 177 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 7,511 total cases (6,118 confirmed, 1,393 probable); 21,301 negatives; 177 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 28 new cases; 3,276 total cases (2,986 confirmed, 290 probable); 6,840 negatives; 125 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 3,276 total cases (2,986 confirmed, 290 probable); 6,840 negatives; 125 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 93 new cases; 22,670 total cases (19,340 confirmed, 3,330 probable); 64,319 negatives; 355 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated

93 new cases; 22,670 total cases (19,340 confirmed, 3,330 probable); 64,319 negatives; 355 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 38 new cases; 8,079 total cases (7,623 confirmed, 456 probable); 17,932 negatives; 221 deaths; 43.9% of county population vaccinated

38 new cases; 8,079 total cases (7,623 confirmed, 456 probable); 17,932 negatives; 221 deaths; 43.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 17 new cases; 5,833 total cases (4,509 confirmed, 1,324 probable); 13,758 negatives; 132 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 5,833 total cases (4,509 confirmed, 1,324 probable); 13,758 negatives; 132 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 295 new cases; 69,678 total cases (56,301 confirmed; 13,377 probable); 198,058 negatives; 1,064 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 25):

17013: 3,694 positives, 16,234 negatives - +96 since Nov. 19

17015: 2,207 positives, 7,967 negatives - +61 since Nov. 19

17050: 3,517 positives, 16,827 negatives - +102 since Nov. 19

17055: 3,920 positives, 18,848 negatives - +86 since Nov. 19

17011: 3,629 positives, 15,547 negatives - +50 since Nov. 19

17007: 537 positives, 2,063 negatives - +19 since Nov. 19

17065: 387 positives, 1,397 negatives - +18 since Nov. 19

17324: 427 positives, 1,437 negatives - +12 since Nov. 19

17241: 990 positives, 3,507 negatives - +26 since Nov. 19

17257: 2,478 positives, 7,891 negatives - +47 since Nov. 19

17240: 248 positives, 711 negatives - +7 since Nov. 19

17025: 1,658 positives, 6,420 negatives - +31 since Nov. 19

17070: 1,569 positives, 6,076 negatives - +28 since Nov. 19

17043: 539 positives, 2,319 negatives - +13 since Nov. 19

17019: 1,930 positives, 6,146 negatives - +70 since Nov. 19

17266: 33 positives, 138 negatives - +2 since Nov. 19

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

