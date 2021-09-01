DOH: 92 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.

Wednesday's report included 230 total test results, with 27 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (138) and confirmed positive tests (65), the county saw 32% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 57 in Wednesday's report, an increase of two from Tuesday, with 16 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 78.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 348.9.

The DOH confirmed 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,303,468. No new deaths were listed for the state.