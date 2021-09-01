DOH: 92 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.
Wednesday's report included 230 total test results, with 27 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (138) and confirmed positive tests (65), the county saw 32% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 57 in Wednesday's report, an increase of two from Tuesday, with 16 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 78.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 348.9.
The DOH confirmed 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,303,468. No new deaths were listed for the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Snyder County. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 634 cases Tuesday. York County reported 188 cases, Franklin County 90, and Dauphin County 76. All 13 coun ties in the region reported double-digit new cases Wednesday.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 56.9% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65.7% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Another 8,603 Cumberland County residents became fully vaccinated in August, marking an increase over the 8,302 who became fully vaccinated in July. The total number of county residents who are full vaccinated is 144,210.
Partial vaccinations saw a larger increase between July and August. July saw 7,943 residents receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That number jumped to 11,707 in August, a difference of 3,764
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 28, marking an increase from the 99.1% estimated for the week ending Aug. 21.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 21.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 98% of cases through Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers n the southcentral region (for Sept. 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 35 new cases; 10,591 total cases (8,714 confirmed, 1,877 probable); 40,875 negatives; 191 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 19 new cases; 5,027 total cases (3,464 confirmed, 1,563 probable); 11,044 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 27 new cases; 14,091 total cases (11,027 confirmed, 3,064 probable); 42,842 negatives; 346 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 92 new cases; 22,423 total cases (17,930 confirmed, 4,493 probable); 90,822 negatives; 543 deaths; 56.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 76 new cases; 28,426 total cases (24,570 confirmed, 3,856 probable); 117,273 negatives; 577 deaths; 53.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 90 new cases; 16,823 total cases (14,234 confirmed, 2,589 probable); 60,042 negatives; 380 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 15 new cases; 1,513 total cases (830 confirmed, 683 probable); 4,501 negatives; 18 deaths; 27.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 5,486 total cases (4,589 confirmed, 897 probable); 17,935 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 2,304 total cases (2,067 confirmed, 237 probable); 5,960 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 32 new cases; 17,213 total cases (14,824 confirmed, 2,389 probable); 58,505 negatives; 304 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 17 new cases; 5,662 total cases (5,343 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,244 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 15 new cases; 4,156 total cases (3,223 confirmed, 933 probable); 11,912 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 188 new cases; 50,550 total cases (41,080 confirmed, 9,470 probable); 176,566 negatives; 849 deaths; 50.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 1):
- 17013: 2,696 positives, 13,773 negatives - +27 since Aug. 30
- 17015: 1,643 positives, 6,863 negatives - +17 since Aug. 30
- 17050: 2,638 positives, 14,134 negatives - +25 since Aug. 30
- 17055: 2,997 positives, 16,735 negatives - +20 since Aug. 30
- 17011: 2,797 positives, 13,758 negatives - +12 since Aug. 30
- 17007: 401 positives, 1,719 negatives - +2 since Aug. 30
- 17065: 271 positives, 1,218 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17324: 289 positives, 1,303 negatives - +4 since Aug. 30
- 17241: 708 positives, 3,164 negatives - +19 since Aug. 30
- 17257: 1,888 positives, 7,009 negatives - +11 since Aug. 30
- 17240: 170 positives, 626 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17025: 1,195 positives, 5,457 negatives - +12 since Aug. 30
- 17070: 1,152 positives, 5,303 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 403 positives, 2,006 negatives - +5 since Aug. 30
- 17019: 1,325 positives, 5,431 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118.3 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.4 (126.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (7.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.7 (91.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (143 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.6 (140 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.2 (119.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.5 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 147.4 (131.8 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.