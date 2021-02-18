DOH: 90 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Thursday in Cumberland County

After a spike in the number of new deaths reported Wednesday, Cumberland County only saw an increase of one additional death, though it neared triple digits for the number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County had 90 new COVID-19 cases - the second highest number in the region. York County had the highest with 149 new cases (as well as two new deaths), while Dauphin County had the third highest increase at 81 new cases. Dauphin County, however, saw the highest increase in the region for new deaths, with three more deaths recorded.

Comparing just the number of positive confirmed tests in Cumberland County (47) and the number of new negative tests reported (142), the county's percent positivity rate was at 24.87%, which is higher than it has been in the past week.

The rest of the southcentral region did not see much of an increase in the number of new cases, with all other counties seeing 30 or fewer new COVID-19 cases. Other than Cumberland, Dauphin and York, the only other county to see another increase in the number of deaths was Huntingdon County.