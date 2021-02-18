DOH: 90 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Thursday in Cumberland County

After a spike in the number of new deaths reported Wednesday, Cumberland County only saw an increase of one additional death, though it neared triple digits for the number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County had 90 new COVID-19 cases - the second highest number in the region. York County had the highest with 149 new cases (as well as two new deaths), while Dauphin County had the third highest increase at 81 new cases. Dauphin County, however, saw the highest increase in the region for new deaths, with three more deaths recorded.
Comparing just the number of positive confirmed tests in Cumberland County (47) and the number of new negative tests reported (142), the county's percent positivity rate was at 24.87%, which is higher than it has been in the past week.
The rest of the southcentral region did not see much of an increase in the number of new cases, with all other counties seeing 30 or fewer new COVID-19 cases. Other than Cumberland, Dauphin and York, the only other county to see another increase in the number of deaths was Huntingdon County.
In terms of hospitalizations, Cumberland County's total number of patients with COVID-19 decreased slightly, moving from 79 patients Wednesday to 77 patients Thursday. However, the number of adults in the ICU rose from 8 patients to 12 patients in the last day. Ten COVID-19 patients remain on ventilators in the county.
Statewide, there were 3,345 new COVID-19 cases and 94 new deaths Thursday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 23 new cases; 7,041 total cases (6,065 confirmed, 976 probable); 29,891 negatives; 148 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 3,760 total cases (2,744 confirmed, 1,016 probable); 8,667 negatives; 127 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 30 new cases; 10,460 total cases (8,552 confirmed, 1,908 probable); 34,013 negatives; 290 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 90 new cases; 15,696 total cases (12,950 confirmed, 2,746 probable); 66,964 negatives; 473 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 81 new cases; 20,005 total cases (17,995 confirmed, 2,010 probable); 86,155 negatives; 481 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 28 new cases; 12,252 total cases (10,646 confirmed, 1,606 probable); 43,003 negatives; 317 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,112 total cases (640 confirmed, 472 probable); 3,250 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 4,104 total cases (3,457 confirmed, 647 probable); 12,592 negatives; 119 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 1,782 total cases (1,599 confirmed, 183 probable); 4,431 negatives; 80 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 29 new cases; 12,562 total cases (11,067 confirmed, 1,495 probable); 42,095 negatives; 255 deaths (-1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 4,510 total cases (4,282 confirmed, 228 probable); 12,244 negatives; 166 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 2,820 total cases (2,316 confirmed, 504 probable); 8,982 negatives; 81 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 149 new cases; 34,870 total cases (29,312 confirmed, 5,558 probable); 127,351 negatives; 700 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 18):
- 17013: 1,919 positives, 10,181 negatives - +54 since Feb. 12
- 17015: 1,236 positives, 5,176 negatives - +34 since Feb. 12
- 17050: 1,933 positives, 9,854 negatives - +34 since Feb. 12
- 17055: 2,202 positives, 12,652 negatives - +51 since Feb. 12
- 17011: 1,866 positives, 10,194 negatives - +49 since Feb. 12
- 17007: 309 positives, 1,217 negatives - +9 since Feb. 12
- 17065: 208 positives, 892 negatives - +1 since Feb. 12
- 17324: 194 positives, 943 negatives - +9 since Feb. 12
- 17241: 498 positives, 2,486 negatives - +5 since Feb. 12
- 17257: 1,483 positives, 4,905 negatives - +21 since Feb. 12
- 17240: 131 positives, 454 negatives - +3 since Feb. 12
- 17025: 875 positives, 3,974 negatives - +26 since Feb. 12
- 17070: 846 positives, 3,924 negatives - +25 since Feb. 12
- 17043: 278 positives, 1,449 negatives - +9 since Feb. 12
- 17019: 923 positives, 4,053 negatives - +14 since Feb. 12
- 17266: 16 positives, 90 negatives - +0 since Feb. 12
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 5-Feb. 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.3 (162.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 137.9 (169.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 133.8 (148 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 184 (177.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.1 (139.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 205.2 (205.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.1% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.9 (168.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193.7 (201.1 previous 7 days)