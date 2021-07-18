DOH: 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County over weekend

With more southcentral Pennsylvania counties reporting higher case counts than last weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that Cumberland and Dauphin counties are back in the "moderate transmission" level of the disease.

The two counties had been considered as having "low transmission" for the past few weeks, but the two moved up a level in CDC's standards based on recent increases of cases.

According to the CDC map, other counties in central Pennsylvania that were also in the "low transmission" category have also been moving up to the "moderate" level, and three counties are now even higher in the state: Pike County is at "substantial" level while Crawford and Cameron counties have "high" transmission of COVID-19.

In the latest update to the state Department of Health's online dashboard, the department reported that there were nine new confirmed cases and one fewer probable case in Cumberland County this past weekend. Judging by the number of confirmed cases and the number of negative tests reported (197), about 4.6% of the county's cases came back positive.

According to the CDC's tracker of changes, Cumberland County has seen a higher number of cases, percent positivity and new hospital admissions, while seeing a decrease in the testing volume over the last week.