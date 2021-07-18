DOH: 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County over weekend

With more southcentral Pennsylvania counties reporting higher case counts than last weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that Cumberland and Dauphin counties are back in the "moderate transmission" level of the disease.
The two counties had been considered as having "low transmission" for the past few weeks, but the two moved up a level in CDC's standards based on recent increases of cases.
According to the CDC map, other counties in central Pennsylvania that were also in the "low transmission" category have also been moving up to the "moderate" level, and three counties are now even higher in the state: Pike County is at "substantial" level while Crawford and Cameron counties have "high" transmission of COVID-19.
In the latest update to the state Department of Health's online dashboard, the department reported that there were nine new confirmed cases and one fewer probable case in Cumberland County this past weekend. Judging by the number of confirmed cases and the number of negative tests reported (197), about 4.6% of the county's cases came back positive.
According to the CDC's tracker of changes, Cumberland County has seen a higher number of cases, percent positivity and new hospital admissions, while seeing a decrease in the testing volume over the last week.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County fell by only one patient over the weekend to seven patients overall, with one on a ventilator and none in the ICU.
Unlike last weekend where only a few cases in the region saw higher than average cases (Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and York), there are more counties reporting jumps in cases, though there were no new reported deaths. York County had the highest with 29 new cases over the two-day weekend, while Dauphin and Lebanon counties each had 10 new cases.
Adams County had seven new cases, Franklin County had six new cases of COVID-19, and even Juniata County jumped to seeing five new cases despite usually seeing no new cases of COVID-19. Only Fulton County did not show an increase of cases over the weekend.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 9,727 total cases (8,037 confirmed, 1,690 probable); 38,278 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 4,742 total cases (3,302 confirmed, 1,440 probable); 10,585 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 13,530 total cases (10,626 confirmed, 2,904 probable); 41,161 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 20,696 total cases (16,637 confirmed, 4,059 probable); 85,386 negatives; 527 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 10 new cases; 26,206 total cases (22,808 confirmed, 3,398 probable); 111,276 negatives; 561 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 15,520 total cases (13,140 confirmed, 2,380 probable); 56,403 negatives; 376 deaths; 37.1% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,382 total cases (772 confirmed, 610 probable); 4,215 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 5,179 total cases (4,339 confirmed, 840 probable); 17,052 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 2,147 total cases (1,942 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,627 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 16,233 total cases (14,051 confirmed, 2,182 probable); 55,371 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 5,447 total cases (5,143 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,480 negatives; 183 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 3,861 total cases (3,004 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,300 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 29 new cases; 47,205 total cases (38,421 confirmed, 8,784 probable); 165,897 negatives; 835 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 18):
- 17013: 2,464 positives, 12,994 negatives - +6 since July 12
- 17015: 1,523 positives, 6,400 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17050: 2,434 positives, 13,011 negatives - +3 since July 12
- 17055: 2,805 positives, 15,895 negatives - +9 since July 12
- 17011: 2,619 positives, 12,940 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17007: 368 positives, 1,621 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,141 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,219 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,033 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17257: 1,759 positives, 6,414 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17240: 156 positives, 591 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17025: 1,097 positives, 5,106 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17070: 1,090 positives, 4,961 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17043: 372 positives, 1,882 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17019: 1,228 positives, 5,066 negatives - +5 since July 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 117 negatives - +0 since July 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 9 - July 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13 (3.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (6.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.9% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (4.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.4 (8.0 previous 7 days)