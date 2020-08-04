DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

More counties in the southcentral region saw new cases of COVID-19 than in the past two days, but Dauphin and York counties also saw smaller spikes in the latest report from the state Department of Health.
Dauphin County had 20 new cases and one new death reported Tuesday by the department, while York County had 15 new cases and one new death - falling from the 39 new cases Saturday and 25 new cases Sunday.
The two counties were the only in the region to report an increase in the number of deaths, and it's more apparent with Tuesday's report that the zero deaths reported Monday was mostly due to a lag in reporting. The state reported there were 23 deaths overall collected in Monday's data.
Cumberland County meanwhile saw slightly more cases than in the last two days, increasing by nine new COVID-19 cases to have 1,239 reported overall since the pandemic hit the state in March. The county saw the fourth highest increase in Tuesday's report, after Dauphin and York counties, as well as Franklin County, which had 10 new cases of the coronavirus
Of the latest tally, only two counties in the region - Perry and Huntingdon counties - did not see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Like the number of deaths, the number of new cases also increased statewide to 854 new cases. Similarly to previous weeks, the higher number is still driven by increases in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties. The state Department of Health reported that Allegheny County had 132 new cases Tuesday and Philadelphia had 131 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 481 total cases (464 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,233 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 133 total cases (116 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,722 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 238 total cases (224 confirmed, 14 probable); 10,552 negatives; 3 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 1,239 total cases (1,172 confirmed, 67 probable); 18,322 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 20 new cases; 2,702 total cases (2,633 confirmed, 69 probable); 27,180 negatives; 156 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,294 total cases (1,240 confirmed, 54 probable); 12,767 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 25 total cases (23 confirmed, 2 probable); 755 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 290 total cases (282 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,986 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 128 total cases (121 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,402 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new case; 1,581 total cases (1,512 confirmed, 69 probable); 12,665 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 111 total cases (106 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,253 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (110 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,587 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 2,365 total cases (2,313 confirmed, 52 probable); 34,782 negatives; 89 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 4):
- 17013: 167 positives, 2,906 negatives - +5 since July 31
- 17015: 74 positives, 1,520 negatives - +7 since July 31
- 17050: 159 positives, 2,165 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17055: 164 positives, 2,700 negatives - +7 since July 31
- 17011: 222 positives, 3,684 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17007: 14 positives, 312 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17065: 12 positives, 207 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17324: 18 positives, 263 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17241: 53 positives, 1,023 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17257: 232 positives, 976 negatives - +7 since July 31
- 17240: 18 positives, 101 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17025: 54 positives, 997 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17070: 64 positives, 1,031 negatives - +6 since July 31
- 17043: 19 positives, 438 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17019: 37 positives, 1,107 negatives - +1 since July 31
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DoH through July 28):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.6% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.8% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.2% last 7 days; 7.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 2.4% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- York County: 4.4% last 7 days; 5.3% previous 7 days
