DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

More counties in the southcentral region saw new cases of COVID-19 than in the past two days, but Dauphin and York counties also saw smaller spikes in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

Dauphin County had 20 new cases and one new death reported Tuesday by the department, while York County had 15 new cases and one new death - falling from the 39 new cases Saturday and 25 new cases Sunday.

The two counties were the only in the region to report an increase in the number of deaths, and it's more apparent with Tuesday's report that the zero deaths reported Monday was mostly due to a lag in reporting. The state reported there were 23 deaths overall collected in Monday's data.

Cumberland County meanwhile saw slightly more cases than in the last two days, increasing by nine new COVID-19 cases to have 1,239 reported overall since the pandemic hit the state in March. The county saw the fourth highest increase in Tuesday's report, after Dauphin and York counties, as well as Franklin County, which had 10 new cases of the coronavirus

Of the latest tally, only two counties in the region - Perry and Huntingdon counties - did not see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.