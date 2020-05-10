DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Sunday

Nine new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported in Cumberland County in Sunday's report from the state Department of Health.
Of the nine new cases, three came from residents in long-term care facilities. The DOH still shows 8 facilities in Cumberland County now showing 200 residents and 54 staff members who have tested positive, with 32 deaths.
The county overall shows 434 total positive cases with 33 deaths. Sunday's results showed nine positives out of 177 total tests for a rate of .05%. In the county totals, 254 of the 434 total positive cases are in long-term care facilities, or 59%. Of the county's 33 overall deaths, 32 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill remains with five total positive cases.
In the past 14 days, 167 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 65.91 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the lowest rate since April 23.
The southcentral region saw 130 new cases in Sunday's report with Dauphin County reporting 26 new cases and Franklin County reporting 15. Overall, the region saw 1,408 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 81.52.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 1,295 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611.
The state is reporting an increase of 19 additional deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 159 total cases; 1,845 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 29 total cases; 3335 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 28 total cases; 1,447 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 434 total cases; 2,208 negatives; 33 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 823 total cases; 4,778 negatives; 36 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 493 total cases; 3,609 negatives; 12 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 8 total cases; 133 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 62 new cases; 181 total cases; 463 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 93 total cases; 208 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 811 total cases; 3,183 negatives; 16 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 52 total cases; 846 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 35 total cases; 361 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 6 new cases; 773 total cases; 8,621 negatives and 13 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 10):
- Northcentral — 9 new positives; 872 total positives; 9,985 negatives; 15 inconclusive
- Northeast — 213 new positives; 11,236 total positives; 34,331 negatives; 123 inconclusive
- Northwest — 6 new positives; 313 total positives; 7,796 negatives; 16 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 130 new positives; 3,810 positives; 28,037 negatives; 56 inconclusive
- Southeast — 885 new positives; 36,452 total positives; 107,068 negatives; 818 inconclusive
- Southwest — 24 new positives; 2,902 total positives; 40,055 negatives; 31 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 10):
- Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 200 residents, 54 staff, 32 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 23 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 183 residents, 39 staff, 24 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 64 residents, 10 staff, 4 deaths
- Lancaster County: 30 facilities, 516 residents, 139 staff, 141 deaths
- Lebanon County: 5 facilities, 66 residents, 12 staff, 10 deaths
- York County: 6 facilities, 11 residents, 3 staff, 1 death
ZIP code-level counts (through May 10):
- 17013: 43 positives, 264 negatives - +1
- 17015: 19 positives, 145 negatives - +2
- 17050: 48 positives, 263 negatives - +1
- 17055: 39 positives, 309 negatives - +1
- 17011: 107 positives, 283 negatives - +7
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 25 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 29 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 51 negatives
- 17241: 11 positives, 121 negatives - +1
- 17257: 120 positives, 176 negatives - +7
- 17240: 5 positives, 14 negatives - +1
- 17025: 14 positives, 149 negatives
- 17070: 21 positives, 179 negatives
- 17043: 6 positives, 79 negatives - +1
- 17019: 14 positives, 132 negatives - +1
