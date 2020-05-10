DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Sunday

In the past 14 days, 167 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 65.91 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the lowest rate since April 23.

The southcentral region saw 130 new cases in Sunday's report with Dauphin County reporting 26 new cases and Franklin County reporting 15. Overall, the region saw 1,408 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 81.52.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 1,295 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611.

The state is reporting an increase of 19 additional deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania.

There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 10):