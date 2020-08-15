DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Saturday's report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional nine cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Saturday's report as York County continues to be among the counties reporting the highest number of new cases daily.

The southcentral region reported 134 new positives in Friday's report, with 53 new cases coming from York County, which had the fifth highest total of new cases in the state Saturday. That marks the seventh day in a row that the county has been among the top ten counties with the highest total of new cases.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine told the York Dispatch earlier this week that there is no specific outbreak of COVID-19 in the county that is responsible for the increasing case count.

"It would be particularly community spread," she said.

Blair and Dauphin counties also saw double-digit increases in cases Saturday. Dauphin County saw 23 new cases and Blair County saw an additional 21.

The southcentral region's seven-day average reached another new high Saturday at 130.