DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Saturday's report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional nine cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Saturday's report as York County continues to be among the counties reporting the highest number of new cases daily.
The southcentral region reported 134 new positives in Friday's report, with 53 new cases coming from York County, which had the fifth highest total of new cases in the state Saturday. That marks the seventh day in a row that the county has been among the top ten counties with the highest total of new cases.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine told the York Dispatch earlier this week that there is no specific outbreak of COVID-19 in the county that is responsible for the increasing case count.
"It would be particularly community spread," she said.
Blair and Dauphin counties also saw double-digit increases in cases Saturday. Dauphin County saw 23 new cases and Blair County saw an additional 21.
The southcentral region's seven-day average reached another new high Saturday at 130.
In the past 14 days, 143 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 56.44 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
No additional deaths were reported in the region Saturday.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11.43.
The Health Department reported 175 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 4.8% for county results.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 850 new positives and 20 new deaths Friday. The Philadelphia four-county region reported 327 new cases Friday and the six-county Pittsburgh region reported 124 new cases.
The state has a seven-day average of about 810 new cases per day.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 547 total cases (530 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,309 negatives; 22 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 151 total cases (134 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,159 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 21 new cases; 338 total cases (321 confirmed, 17 probable); 12,084 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 1,362 total cases (1,287 confirmed, 75 probable); 20,669 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 23 new cases; 2,963 total cases (2,892 confirmed, 71 probable); 30,373 negatives; 160 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 1,415 total cases (1,355 confirmed, 60 probable); 14,467 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 827 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 327 total cases (317 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,331 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 137 total cases (130 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,574 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 1,644 total cases (1,574 confirmed, 70 probable); 14,128 negatives; 55 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 124 total cases (119 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,710 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 135 total cases (123 confirmed, 11 probable); 2,917 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 53 new cases; 2,854 total cases (2,801 confirmed, 53 probable); 40,793 negatives; 105 deaths.
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 15):
- 17013: 186 positives, 3,292 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17015: 85 positives, 1,687 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17050: 174 positives, 2,506 negatives - +3 since Aug. 14
- 17055: 190 positives, 3,094 negatives - +2 since Aug. 14
- 17011: 237 positives, 4,075 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17007: 16 positives, 365 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17065: 12 positives, 241 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17324: 26 positives, 328 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17241: 58 positives, 1,081 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17257: 247 positives, 1,082 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17240: 18 positives, 113 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17025: 62 positives, 1,131 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17070: 71 positives, 1,150 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17043: 20 positives, 481 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17019: 45 positives, 1,247 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 11; latest report had errors in staff cases - most numbers are from Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):
- Pennsylvania: 40% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days
