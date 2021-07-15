DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported Thursday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Thursday.
That's the first COVID-related death reported in the county since June 22. And with Tuesday's report of 13 new cases in the county, this marks the second time this week the county has reported nine or more new cases since 40 new cases on June 17, which was later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 11 new cases on June 10.
Thursday's report included 85 total test results, with four probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (76) and confirmed positive tests (five), the county saw 6.2% of its tests come back positive.
There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up one from Wednesday), with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 131,220 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.8% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 131,211 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59.7% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The Health Department confirmed Thursday there were 425 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,215,352. There are 245 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Of that number, 48 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table shows the delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant is expected become the dominant variant in the country at 51.7%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 31.4%.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 9,715 total cases (8,029 confirmed, 1,686 probable); 38,133 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 4,741 total cases (3,302 confirmed, 1,439 probable); 10,563 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,527 total cases (10,623 confirmed, 2,904 probable); 41,095 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 20,680 total cases (16,624 confirmed, 4,056 probable); 85,086 negatives; 527 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 9 new cases; 26,186 total cases (22,792 confirmed, 3,394 probable); 110,935 negatives; 561 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 15,514 total cases (13,134 confirmed, 2,380 probable); 56,239 negatives; 376 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,382 total cases (772 confirmed, 610 probable); 4,198 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new case; 5,177 total cases (4,338 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,998 negatives; 136 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,592 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 16,219 total cases (14,040 confirmed, 2,179 probable); 55,171 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,445 total cases (5,141 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,435 negatives; 183 deaths; 39.8% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,858 total cases (3,002 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,269 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 12 new cases; 47,161 total cases (38,386 confirmed, 8,775 probable); 165,362 negatives; 835 deaths; 46% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 15):
- 17013: 2,460 positives, 12,945 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17015: 1,522 positives, 6,367 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17050: 2,434 positives, 12,938 negatives - +3 since July 12
- 17055: 2,802 positives, 15,862 negatives - +6 since July 12
- 17011: 2,617 positives, 12,932 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17007: 367 positives, 1,616 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,138 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,215 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,030 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17257: 1,759 positives, 6,381 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17240: 155 positives, 588 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17025: 1,097 positives, 5,088 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17070: 1,090 positives, 4,939 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17043: 372 positives, 1,873 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17019: 1,227 positives, 5,054 negatives - +4 since July 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 116 negatives - +0 since July 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 3 - July 9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (6.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (18.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 3.9 (2.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.8 (4.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.7 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.8% last 7 days (1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.9 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.2 (10.9 previous 7 days)
