DOH: 9 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported Thursday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Thursday.

That's the first COVID-related death reported in the county since June 22. And with Tuesday's report of 13 new cases in the county, this marks the second time this week the county has reported nine or more new cases since 40 new cases on June 17, which was later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 11 new cases on June 10.

Thursday's report included 85 total test results, with four probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (76) and confirmed positive tests (five), the county saw 6.2% of its tests come back positive.

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up one from Wednesday), with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 131,220 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.8% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 131,211 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59.7% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.