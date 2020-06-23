DOH: 9 new cases in Cumberland County as positives rise in most counties in region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the latest report from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County saw nine new cases of COVID-19 as positive tests continued to rise for the majority of the southcentral region.

In Tuesday's report, most counties in the region, except for Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin counties, reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The highest increase was in Dauphin County, which saw 41 new cases tabulated from Monday's data. The county also had two new reported deaths.

For days, York County had reported the highest increases, and while it was lower than Dauphin County in Tuesday's report, the county is still seeing a larger spike than most of the region. York had 30 new confirmed and probable positives Tuesday, as well as three new reported deaths.

The state Department of Health did not update its facility-level data for nursing homes, but in an overall look across counties, Dauphin County saw an increase of four resident infections, one staff infection and two deaths at its previously reported nine affected long-term care facilities. York County has 10 affected facilities, and among those it saw an increase in eight resident cases and two staff cases.