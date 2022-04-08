DOH: 9 COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Friday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has no reported deaths in April.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.2.

There is one adult in intensive care and three on ventilators. Twenty-four adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 21 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 11 cases for Cumberland County Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 9.6. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by three to seven patients Friday, with nine of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by four to 13 patients Friday, with 24 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 8)

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 69.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.2% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 4)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 3.2% for the week of March 25-March 31, down from 3.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 2.6% two weeks ago and 4.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 14.6, down from 16.6 the previous week, 17.4 two weeks ago and 32.4 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.1% (also highest in the state).

Bedord County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 25.1. Susquehanna County tops the state at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported two cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of nine cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly up from an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 8):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 8 new cases; 24,743 total cases (20,836 confirmed, 3,907 probable); 47,461 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 24,743 total cases (20,836 confirmed, 3,907 probable); 47,461 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,967 total cases (7,394 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,633 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,967 total cases (7,394 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,633 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 29,646 total cases (23,828 confirmed, 5,818 probable); 50,378 negatives; 610 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 29,646 total cases (23,828 confirmed, 5,818 probable); 50,378 negatives; 610 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 50,916 total cases (38,792 confirmed, 12,124 probable); 111,520 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.3% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 50,916 total cases (38,792 confirmed, 12,124 probable); 111,520 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 59,051 total cases (49,372 confirmed, 9,679 probable); 136,458 negatives; 959 deaths (+1); 63% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 59,051 total cases (49,372 confirmed, 9,679 probable); 136,458 negatives; 959 deaths (+1); 63% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 40,310 total cases (33,508 confirmed, 6,802 probable); 69,075 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 40,310 total cases (33,508 confirmed, 6,802 probable); 69,075 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,122 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,381 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,122 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,381 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 11,496 total cases (9,572 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,659 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 11,496 total cases (9,572 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,659 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,765 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,247 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,765 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,247 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 36,544 total cases (31,713 confirmed, 4,831 probable); 66,743 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.8% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 36,544 total cases (31,713 confirmed, 4,831 probable); 66,743 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 12,269 total cases (11,655 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,401 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 12,269 total cases (11,655 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,401 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 8,827 total cases (6,950 confirmed, 1,877 probable); 14,651 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 8,827 total cases (6,950 confirmed, 1,877 probable); 14,651 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 28 new cases; 118,572 total cases (99,199 confirmed; 19,373 probable); 207,055 negatives; 1,491 deaths; 58.9% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.3 (25.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (10.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (16.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.1 (11.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.5 (16.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (24.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (10.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (16.9 previous 7 days)

