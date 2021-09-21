DOH: 89 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the county is at 24,229, and there have been 555 deaths.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 69 in Tuesday's report (up three from Monday). There are 15 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Fourteen adult ICU beds remain of the 103 currently staffed across the county and 26 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Tuesday's report included 314 test results, with 20 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (225) and confirmed positive tests (69), the county saw 23.5% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 105.29. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 533.61.
The southcentral region reported 846 cases Tuesday, with York County reporting 192 cases, Dauphin County 147 and Franklin County 144.
Seventeen deaths were reported in the southcentral region Tuesday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since Feb. 27. Four of those deaths were reported in York County and three in Franklin County.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.
The total for the first three weeks of school year is higher than the total number of cases reported in the month of December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to CDC data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.
In total, 1,796 of the 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 7,215 cases were reported among 5 to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 19,838.
By comparison, there were 753 cases reported statewide during the third week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and a slight increase in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 9.9% for the week of Sept. 10-16, down from 11.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 179.6, up from 178 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 21)
Penn State Health started listing a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week tracking cases at from each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 92 total cases (85 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 12 are fully vaccinated adults (13%), 53 are nonvaccinated (57.6%) and 20 are unknown status patients (21.7%). All seven children are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients, four are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 17 unvaccinated or status unknown (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 68.1% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 21):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 43 new cases; 11,571 total cases (9,508 confirmed, 2,063 probable); 42,532 negatives; 196 deaths (+2); 47% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 31 new cases; 5,624 total cases (3,833 confirmed, 1,791 probable); 11,643 negatives; 149 deaths; 32.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 55 new cases; 14,963 total cases (11,706 confirmed, 3,257 probable); 44,794 negatives; 352 deaths (+2); 44.3% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 89 new cases; 24,229 total cases (19,273 confirmed, 4,956 probable); 94,557 negatives; 555 deaths (+2); 59% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 147 new cases; 30,492 total cases (26,281 confirmed, 4,211 probable); 120,759 negatives; 586 deaths (+2); 55.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 144 new cases; 18,891 total cases (15,867 confirmed, 3,024 probable); 62,429 negatives; 401 deaths (+3); 42.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 19 new cases; 1,796 total cases (941 confirmed, 855 probable); 4,694 negatives; 21 deaths; 28.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 14 new cases; 5,895 total cases (4,901 confirmed, 994 probable); 18,769 negatives; 143 deaths (+1); 44% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 2,498 total cases (2,255 confirmed, 243 probable); 6,164 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 58 new cases; 18,507 total cases (15,860 confirmed, 2,647 probable); 60,153 negatives; 309 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 6,037 total cases (5,710 confirmed, 327 probable); 16,746 negatives; 184 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 28 new cases; 4,552 total cases (3,518 confirmed, 1,034 probable); 12,444 negatives; 105 deaths (+1); 43.8% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 192 new cases; 54,292 total cases (44,162 confirmed; 10,130 probable); 184,278 negatives; 885 deaths (+4); 51.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 21):
- 17013: 2,923 positives, 14,306 negatives - +21 since Sept. 19
- 17015: 1,759 positives, 7,146 negatives - +10 since Sept. 19
- 17050: 2,830 positives, 14,731 negatives - +18 since Sept. 19
- 17055: 3,187 positives, 17,270 negatives - +13 since Sept. 19
- 17011: 2,947 positives, 14,252 negatives - +18 since Sept. 19
- 17007: 425 positives, 1,800 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
- 17065: 295 positives, 1,276 negatives - +2 since Sept. 19
- 17324: 330 positives, 1,358 negatives - +2 since Sept. 19
- 17241: 769 positives, 3,256 negatives - +7 since Sept. 19
- 17257: 2,077 positives, 7,424 negatives - +15 since Sept. 19
- 17240: 197 positives, 668 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
- 17025: 1,324 positives, 5,772 negatives - +9 since Sept. 19
- 17070: 1,232 positives, 5,509 negatives - +9 since Sept. 19
- 17043: 435 positives, 2,089 negatives - +3 since Sept. 19
- 17019: 1,432 positives, 5,667 negatives - +11 since Sept. 19
- 17266: 23 positives, 126 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
School district case counts (updated Sept. 20)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): seven student cases and one staff case as of Sept. 17.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 12 cases since Sept. 18; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): Six cases since Sept. 14; 15 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17; 77 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 21 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 17.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 23 total as of Sept. 13.
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 66 student cases and one staff case as of Sept. 20.
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 10-16):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.9 (158.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.7 (217.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.6 (178 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (191.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (370.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 281.4 (239.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (192.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 248.7 (222.7 previous 7 days)
