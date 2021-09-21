DOH: 89 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the county is at 24,229, and there have been 555 deaths.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 69 in Tuesday's report (up three from Monday). There are 15 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Fourteen adult ICU beds remain of the 103 currently staffed across the county and 26 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Tuesday's report included 314 test results, with 20 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (225) and confirmed positive tests (69), the county saw 23.5% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 105.29. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 533.61.

The southcentral region reported 846 cases Tuesday, with York County reporting 192 cases, Dauphin County 147 and Franklin County 144.

Seventeen deaths were reported in the southcentral region Tuesday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since Feb. 27. Four of those deaths were reported in York County and three in Franklin County.

School-age children