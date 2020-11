DOH: 89 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had 89 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths associated with the virus.

The number of hospitalizations dropped slightly in the county. One less patients is hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the DoH dashboard, bringing the total number to 59 in the county.

The county's 14-day per-capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at 578.60 and its seven-day rate of cases sits at 109.14, both drops from the last few days of case reports.

Judging by just the number of negative tests (286) and confirmed positive tests (77) reported Wednesday, the county saw about 21% of its tests come back positive.

Cumberland County officials reported Tuesday night that an additional five COVID-19 deaths had occurred in the past four days among residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned home.

This brings the total death toll at Claremont from the coronavirus to 10 residents, with all of the deaths occurring during this month’s spike in cases across the county, state, and nation. Claremont reported its first COVID-19 death on Nov. 16.