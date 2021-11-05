DOH: 88 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 80 in Friday's report, down one from Thursday. The last time the county sat at 80 hospitalizations or lower was Sept. 25.

There are 15 adults in intensive care (down two from Thursday) and 16 on ventilators (down two from Thursday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 225 test results, with 23 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (137) and confirmed positive tests (65), the county saw 32.2% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 841 cases and 16 deaths Friday, with 260 cases and five deaths in York County, 133 cases and two deaths in Blair County and 88 cases and two deaths in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reported 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (the same as Thursday), with four of 24 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 12 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are nine adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 99 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down eight from Thursday), with 27 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 71 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 31 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the tenth week of the school year, the department reported 84 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, an increase of 12 from the 72 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the sixth week in a row with 4,918 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 64,674.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 9.5% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, up from 8.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 115.6, down from 128.3 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 at 3.4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 62.5.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 86 total cases (81 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 12 are fully vaccinated (14.8%) with five in an ICU and two on a ventilator, 64 are nonvaccinated (74%) with 19 adults in an ICU and 9 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. Three of five children hospitalized are unvaccinated (two are unknown status), with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 15 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 11 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Philadelphia County which has dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 72.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 5):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 54 new cases; 13,580 total cases (11,086 confirmed, 2,494 probable); 44,256 negatives; 230 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated

54 new cases; 13,580 total cases (11,086 confirmed, 2,494 probable); 44,256 negatives; 230 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 38 new cases; 6,989 total cases (4,759 confirmed, 2,230 probable); 12,526 negatives; 175 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated

38 new cases; 6,989 total cases (4,759 confirmed, 2,230 probable); 12,526 negatives; 175 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 133 new cases; 18,070 total cases (14,252 confirmed, 3,818 probable); 47,325 negatives; 398 deaths (+2); 46.4% of county population vaccinated

133 new cases; 18,070 total cases (14,252 confirmed, 3,818 probable); 47,325 negatives; 398 deaths (+2); 46.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 88 new cases; 28,636 total cases (22,355 confirmed, 6,281 probable); 102,456 negatives; 634 deaths; 63.1% of county population vaccinated

88 new cases; 28,636 total cases (22,355 confirmed, 6,281 probable); 102,456 negatives; 634 deaths; 63.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 88 new cases; 35,342 total cases (30,303 confirmed, 5,039 probable); 128,808 negatives; 659 deaths (+3); 59% of county population vaccinated

88 new cases; 35,342 total cases (30,303 confirmed, 5,039 probable); 128,808 negatives; 659 deaths (+3); 59% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 53 new cases; 22,170 total cases (18,012 confirmed, 4,158 probable); 64,555 negatives; 467 deaths (+2); 45.9% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 22,170 total cases (18,012 confirmed, 4,158 probable); 64,555 negatives; 467 deaths (+2); 45.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 2,312 total cases (1,140 confirmed, 1,172 probable); 5,034 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.6% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 2,312 total cases (1,140 confirmed, 1,172 probable); 5,034 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.6% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 23 new cases; 6,959 total cases (5,716 confirmed, 1,243 probable); 20,931 negatives; 164 deaths; 47.2% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 6,959 total cases (5,716 confirmed, 1,243 probable); 20,931 negatives; 164 deaths; 47.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 2,966 total cases (2,704 confirmed, 262 probable); 6,697 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 2,966 total cases (2,704 confirmed, 262 probable); 6,697 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 64 new cases; 20,963 total cases (17,929 confirmed, 3,034 probable); 63,362 negatives; 340 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated

64 new cases; 20,963 total cases (17,929 confirmed, 3,034 probable); 63,362 negatives; 340 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 21 new cases; 7,423 total cases (7,022 confirmed, 401 probable); 17,652 negatives; 204 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 7,423 total cases (7,022 confirmed, 401 probable); 17,652 negatives; 204 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 6 new cases; 5,387 total cases (4,148 confirmed, 1,239 probable); 13,371 negatives; 127 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 5,387 total cases (4,148 confirmed, 1,239 probable); 13,371 negatives; 127 deaths (+1); 47.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 260 new cases; 63,889 total cases (51,965 confirmed; 11,924 probable); 194,890 negatives; 998 deaths (+5); 55.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 5):

17013: 3,434 positives, 15,886 negatives - +58 since Oct. 29

17015: 2,047 positives, 7,746 negatives - +25 since Oct. 29

17050: 3,252 positives, 16,200 negatives - +46 since Oct. 29

17055: 3,662 positives, 18,367 negatives - +56 since Oct. 29

17011: 3,372 positives, 15,390 negatives - +42 since Oct. 29

17007: 489 positives, 1,976 negatives - +8 since Oct. 29

17065: 349 positives, 1,373 negatives - +2 since Oct. 29

17324: 400 positives, 1,415 negatives - +11 since Oct. 29

17241: 918 positives, 3,455 negatives - +11 since Oct. 29

17257: 2,358 positives, 7,802 negatives - +32 since Oct. 29

17240: 228 positives, 701 negatives - +7 since Oct. 29

17025: 1,562 positives, 6,258 negatives - +20 since Oct. 29

17070: 1,464 positives, 5,931 negatives - +30 since Oct. 29

17043: 495 positives, 2,250 negatives - +3 since Oct. 29

17019: 1,727 positives, 6,045 negatives - +34 since Oct. 29

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Oct. 29

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27 Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 13 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 163 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 165.3 (165 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (194.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (128.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 10.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.1 (179.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.7 (152.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 201 (186.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.3 (179.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 228.3 (249.2 previous 7 days)

