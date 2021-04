DOH: 88 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's two-day report

The state Department of Health reported in Monday's two-day report that there were 88 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

The DOH does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday. The DOH reported 49 cases for the county Sunday and 39 cases for the county Monday.

Sunday's report included 200 total test results, with 19 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (151) and confirmed positive tests (30), the county saw about 16.6% of its tests come back positive.

Monday's report included 116 total test results, with 15 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (77) and confirmed positive tests (24), the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 57.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 293.25.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 26-April 2. The county's percent positivity jumped to 6.4% for the week (up from 4.4%) and its incidence rate rose to 114.9 (up from 94.3, the second straight week with an increase).