DOH: 86 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 84 total hospitalizations reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 86 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths for Cumberland County Thursday. The county has now reported 19 deaths in November after reporting 55 in October and 29 in September.

Starting this week the Health Department began reporting reinfections as new cases in its daily COVID updates. Until this weekend, a person who tested positive for the virus, even if infected a second time, was counted only once in department case totals. Under a new national case definition, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once in case totals.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 84 in Thursday's report, down four from Wednesday. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 84.4. On Oct. 18 the county's 14-day average sat at 109.4.

There are 14 adults in intensive care (down one from Wednesday) and 12 on ventilators (up one from Wednesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 116 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 250 test results for Cumberland County, with 13 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (164) and confirmed positive tests (73), the county saw 30.8% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 959 cases and 10 deaths Thursday, with 281 cases and four deaths in York County, 146 cases in Dauphin County and 140 cases and one death in Blair County.

Franklin County reported 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (the same as Wednesday), with six of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 10 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 108 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up four from Wednesday), with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 79 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 11th week of the school year, the department reported 130 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 3-9, an increase of 46 from the 84 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,477.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds increased after declining steadily over the previous six weeks with 6,340 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 71,065.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 10.8% for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11, up from 9.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 152, down from 120.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 at 3.8% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 71.3.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 98 total cases (95 adults, three pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 20 are fully vaccinated (20.4%) with six in an ICU and five on ventilators, 68 are nonvaccinated (69.4%) with 17 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. Three children are hospitalized and all three are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 30 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has four COVID patients. Three are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (no one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.9% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 18):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 32 new cases; 14,218 total cases (11,532 confirmed, 2,686 probable); 44,633 negatives; 241 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 14,218 total cases (11,532 confirmed, 2,686 probable); 44,633 negatives; 241 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 43 new cases; 7,412 total cases (5,031 confirmed, 2,381 probable); 12,732 negatives; 184 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated

43 new cases; 7,412 total cases (5,031 confirmed, 2,381 probable); 12,732 negatives; 184 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 140 new cases; 19,565 total cases (15,411 confirmed, 4,154 probable); 47,785 negatives; 415 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

140 new cases; 19,565 total cases (15,411 confirmed, 4,154 probable); 47,785 negatives; 415 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 86 new cases; 30,216 total cases (23,412 confirmed, 6,804 probable); 103,980 negatives; 645 deaths (+2); 64.1% of county population vaccinated

86 new cases; 30,216 total cases (23,412 confirmed, 6,804 probable); 103,980 negatives; 645 deaths (+2); 64.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 146 new cases; 36,977 total cases (31,492 confirmed, 5,485 probable); 130,381 negatives; 673 deaths; 59.8% of county population vaccinated

146 new cases; 36,977 total cases (31,492 confirmed, 5,485 probable); 130,381 negatives; 673 deaths; 59.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 58 new cases; 23,168 total cases (18,658 confirmed, 4,510 probable); 65,205 negatives; 480 deaths; 46.7% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 23,168 total cases (18,658 confirmed, 4,510 probable); 65,205 negatives; 480 deaths; 46.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 2,501 total cases (1,235 confirmed, 1,266 probable); 5,065 negatives; 37 deaths; 32.2% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 2,501 total cases (1,235 confirmed, 1,266 probable); 5,065 negatives; 37 deaths; 32.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 17 new cases; 7,325 total cases (5,980 confirmed, 1,345 probable); 21,204 negatives; 174 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 7,325 total cases (5,980 confirmed, 1,345 probable); 21,204 negatives; 174 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 3,151 total cases (2,870 confirmed, 281 probable); 6,800 negatives; 122 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 3,151 total cases (2,870 confirmed, 281 probable); 6,800 negatives; 122 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 86 new cases; 22,046 total cases (18,813 confirmed, 3,233 probable); 64,012 negatives; 348 deaths; 51.8% of county population vaccinated

86 new cases; 22,046 total cases (18,813 confirmed, 3,233 probable); 64,012 negatives; 348 deaths; 51.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 29 new cases; 7,780 total cases (7,341 confirmed, 439 probable); 17,839 negatives; 219 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 7,780 total cases (7,341 confirmed, 439 probable); 17,839 negatives; 219 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 25 new cases; 5,666 total cases (4,370 confirmed, 1,296 probable); 13,629 negatives; 131 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 5,666 total cases (4,370 confirmed, 1,296 probable); 13,629 negatives; 131 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 281 new cases; 67,519 total cases (54,595 confirmed; 12,924 probable); 196,861 negatives; 1,042 deaths (+4); 56.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 18):

17013: 3,588 positives, 16,127 negatives - +23 since Nov. 15

17015: 2,136 positives, 7,890 negatives - +19 since Nov. 15

17050: 3,397 positives, 16,532 negatives - +30 since Nov. 15

17055: 3,823 positives, 18,673 negatives - +35 since Nov. 15

17011: 3,573 positives, 15,391 negatives - +35 since Nov. 15

17007: 517 positives, 2,038 negatives - +7 since Nov. 15

17065: 369 positives, 1,393 negatives - +6 since Nov. 15

17324: 412 positives, 1,423 negatives - +4 since Nov. 15

17241: 956 positives, 3,489 negatives - +8 since Nov. 15

17257: 2,423 positives, 7,875 negatives - +18 since Nov. 15

17240: 237 positives, 712 negatives - +9 since Nov. 15

17025: 1,624 positives, 6,351 negatives - +16 since Nov. 15

17070: 1,532 positives, 6,024 negatives - +17 since Nov. 15

17043: 523 positives, 2,294 negatives - +13 since Nov. 15

17019: 1,845 positives, 6,109 negatives - +21 since Nov. 15

17266: 32 positives, 137 negatives - +1 since Nov. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 3 new cases since Nov. 5; 159 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 3 new cases since Nov. 5; 159 cases this school year (started Aug. 19. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Dickinson College 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University 6 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 170 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1).

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.3 (168.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 183.5 (193.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 152 (120.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 154.5 (141.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 150.3 (142.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.11 (201 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.7 (99.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 237.8 (231.4 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.