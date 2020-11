DOH: 85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Saturday, 1 death; as Pa. reaches yet another record

Cumberland County dropped back under 100 cases but recorded one more death, while Pennsylvania as a whole again saw a new single-day record high in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County had 85 new cases. That's down from the last few days, including Friday's record 113 cases. The county is up to 87 deaths.

Similarly to the past few days, the positivity rate of the tests is also staying high in the county. Judging by just the number of new confirmed positives and the number of negative tests reported, the county is seeing about 25.3% of its tests come back positive.

This comes as the department updated its tally of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. According to the latest data, the number of hospitalized patients nearly doubled from 14 to 26 patients between Thursday's and Friday's reports, though only one patient remains on a ventilator. In the last week, there have been 14 to 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

Statewide, Pennsylvania saw another record single-day high of 5,551 new cases.