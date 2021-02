DOH: 85 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

After quiet days of COVID-19 reporting, Cumberland County saw a relatively large increase in the number of deaths, along with 85 new cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that the county had seven new deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as the 85 new cases. Cumberland County's new caseload was the second highest increase in the southcentral region, only behind York County with 139 new cases.

Its increase in the number of deaths was also far higher than the rest of the region, with the next highest increase being four new deaths each in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. Cumberland County also had the highest increase in deaths in the region over the President's Day weekend, with three new deaths in that three-day report.

Most of the region did not see significant rises in the number of new cases, though Dauphin County saw 61 new cases, and there were about 40 new cases each in Franklin and Lebanon counties. Perry County has also remained relatively steady at about 10 new cases each day, even over the three-day holiday weekend.